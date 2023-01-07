Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO