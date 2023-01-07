ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

