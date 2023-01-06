ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 4

Thomas Ritter
3d ago

A: Fix mom so she can't have any more babies. B: Charge her with with helping those two little animals. C: When their time is up in juvy send them to the big boys prison. Maybe 10 years for each vehicle would be a good start.

Reply
2
 

brproud.com

Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop

NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Carjacker crashes trying to flee

New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

See suspects in Mandeville shoplifting spree case

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department is trying to identify and locate four suspects who are accused in a shoplifting spree investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crimes happened on December 18 around 4:00 in...
MANDEVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

Three suspects arrested in connection with downtown car break-ins, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three suspects accused of car break-ins in downtown New Orleans were arrested, police say. 20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson, 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar, and a 17-year-old male were identified for the incident in the 1000 block of Common Street. Officers respond to a call of three suspects at a...
NOLA.com

3 arrested in connection with break-ins, attempted car theft downtown, NOPD says

Police arrested three people Sunday in connection with car burglaries and attempted auto theft in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Common Street downtown, the New Orleans Police Department said. The arrests, however, appeared to be tied to just a fraction of the incidents around the Caesar's Superdome...
WDSU

Luling father and son found dead inside home, deputies report

LULING, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were found dead inside a home in Luling Monday morning. Deputies arrived at the home on 4th Street shortly after midnight. Once there, they were met by a woman standing at the front door of the home requesting an ambulance.
LULING, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Actively Investigating A Homicide

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 800 block of Narrow Street shortly before midnight last night (January 8, 2023). Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot on scene during the incident. The victim was driven to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injures. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
GONZALES, LA
WWL-TV

Three killed in Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide that left three male victims dead in the 3300 block of Banks Street Saturday night. NOPD officials say they located each of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m.. All three were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

