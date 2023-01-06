Read full article on original website
Thomas Ritter
3d ago
A: Fix mom so she can't have any more babies. B: Charge her with with helping those two little animals. C: When their time is up in juvy send them to the big boys prison. Maybe 10 years for each vehicle would be a good start.
Reply
2
NOLA.com
Fistfight leads to deadly double shooting outside Harvey bar; Couple booked with murder
A fistfight between strangers outside of a Harvey bar ended in gunfire that left one of the combatants dead and his 17-year-old brother shot in the neck, according to authorities. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a man and woman accused of shooting the victims. Maynor Ramos, 24, and...
brproud.com
Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
Police arrest suspect after multiple teens shot, 2 killed at New Orleans house party
Barely two weeks after six people were shot and two people were killed at a New Orleans house party, police have announced the arrest of a suspect.
Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop
NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
Report: Thieves steal donut shop ATM
Employees said two armed men got out of the truck and tried to shoot security cameras. The suspects eventually used the truck to remove the cash machine before driving away.
Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft
The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.
WANTED: NOPD search for two attempting an ATM break-in
Just after 4 a.m., two individuals were caught on security camera attempting to break into a bank's ATM in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.
Carjacker crashes trying to flee
New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
wgno.com
See suspects in Mandeville shoplifting spree case
MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — The Mandeville Police Department is trying to identify and locate four suspects who are accused in a shoplifting spree investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crimes happened on December 18 around 4:00 in...
fox8live.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with downtown car break-ins, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three suspects accused of car break-ins in downtown New Orleans were arrested, police say. 20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson, 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar, and a 17-year-old male were identified for the incident in the 1000 block of Common Street. Officers respond to a call of three suspects at a...
NOLA.com
3 arrested in connection with break-ins, attempted car theft downtown, NOPD says
Police arrested three people Sunday in connection with car burglaries and attempted auto theft in a parking garage in the 1000 block of Common Street downtown, the New Orleans Police Department said. The arrests, however, appeared to be tied to just a fraction of the incidents around the Caesar's Superdome...
NOPD searches for suspects, vehicle after victim ejected in hit-and-run crash
More than a month after a man was ejected after his car was rear-ended during a New Orleans East hit-and-run crash, police are searching for two people believed to have left the scene.
NOPD arrest suspect accused of stealing air conditioning units
The NOPD says on Saturday (Jan. 7) just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home 8200 block of Green Street
WWL-TV
16-year-old student shot outside Booker T Washington High, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old student was shot at Booker T Washington High School Tuesday afternoon, according to New Orleans Police. NOPD confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Roman Street. When WWL-TV arrived on the scene, reporter Eleanor Tabone witnessed someone being wheeled...
WDSU
Luling father and son found dead inside home, deputies report
LULING, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were found dead inside a home in Luling Monday morning. Deputies arrived at the home on 4th Street shortly after midnight. Once there, they were met by a woman standing at the front door of the home requesting an ambulance.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Actively Investigating A Homicide
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 800 block of Narrow Street shortly before midnight last night (January 8, 2023). Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot on scene during the incident. The victim was driven to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injures. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
WWL-TV
Three killed in Mid-City shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide that left three male victims dead in the 3300 block of Banks Street Saturday night. NOPD officials say they located each of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m.. All three were pronounced dead on the scene.
