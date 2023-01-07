Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Saudi Arabia Possibly Placing Bid To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors this week to pursue a potential sale of WWE ahead of media rights negotiations and now everyone is wondering who could potentially step up and try to purchase the company. Front Office Sports reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is...
wrestlinginc.com
Saudi Arabia Suggested As Potential WWE Buyer
A potential WWE buyer could already be on the table following Vince McMahon's return to power in the company. As reported by Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of "Front Office Sports," Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is "emerging as a possible bidder" for WWE, should the company decide to sell.
bodyslam.net
MJF Says He Loves Every Company Rumored To Be Purchasing WWE (Except Saudi Investor Group)
A list of potential WWE buyers was published, and it included some heavy-hitters. Not only were companies listed, but Saudi Arabia was on there as well. MJF saw this list of potential WWE buyers, and he decided to add his take on things. To further the narrative that his contract could be the bidding war of 2024, MJF declared his love for all companies who might buy WWE. Interestingly enough, he didn’t include Saudi Arabia on that list.
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into WWE Possibly Selling To The Saudis Or Going Private
Vince McMahon made a stunning return to WWE's Board of Directors last week after retiring in July 2022 amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. McMahon released a statement to clarify that he wanted to assist WWE with upcoming US television rights negotiations. It was also revealed that the 77-year-old was pursuing a potential sale of the company, which led to suggestions that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund could be an interested buyer. There has also been speculation about WWE becoming a private company once again. The latest edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast has offered some further insight.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle On Potentially Wrestling In Saudi Arabia For Big Money: “I Would Do It In A Second”
Kurt Angle isn’t looking to return to the ring anytime soon, but he would put his gear on in a second for a big payday in Saudi Arabia. The Olympic Hero jokingly discussed wrestling a match in the Middle East during the latest edition of his podcast, where he looked back at Shawn Michaels returning to the ring in 2018 to compete at Crown Jewel, a matchup that earned him a huge payday. Check out what Angle had to say on the subject below.
wrestlingworld.co
Kurt Angle Willing to Wrestle in Saudi Arabia for $3 Million
Kurt Angle last wrestled at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and has since retired from the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly dealing with the wear and tear of his long career in professional wrestling and freestyle wrestling. He recently underwent surgery to replace both his knees. Angle is...
bodyslam.net
WWE Looking To Sell Before Negotiating Next Television Rights Deal
We now may know WWE’s plan when it comes to their upcoming sale. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the company’s plan is to sell before they get into new television deal talks. This is very interesting as the company is set to enter into those talks very soon.
Scandal aside, Vince McMahon returns to WWE for a potential sale
(WTAJ) — Vince McMahon, CEO of WWE, decided to retire after a scandal but has since chosen to return to the board of directors to facilitate a sale of the company. While details are limited on the sale, there are various options including NBC, which their platform “Peacock” already houses the WWE Network in America. […]
The UFC’s parent company Endeavor listed as one of three possible buyers of the WWE
Endeavor, the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, have been listed as a potential buyer for WWE. While some fans may not like it, WWE and UFC have a lot in common. They aren’t directly linked in the combat sports space but they’ve certainly had crossovers before.
WWE Officially Begins Potential Sale Process Amid McMahon's Return: Report
WWE has reportedly started the process of a company sale amid the recent return of Vince McMahon.
bodyslam.net
Jeff Jarrett Believes AEW Can Challenge WWE In International Markets
Back in November, Jarrett made his debut in AEW where he also serves as Director of Business Development. As the new year rolls around, Jeff Jarrett reveals what he has in store for 2023. Jeff Jarrett appeared as a guest on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho. Jarrett started...
