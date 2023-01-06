ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PlayWay announces open world Nuclear Sub simulator

Nuclear Sub, an upcoming sim game featuring nuclear submarine management, battles and exploration, has just been announced by PlayWay with a new trailer. A release window and all of the supported platforms have not been confirmed yet. However, Nuclear Sub will be available on Steam, and can be wishlisted now. Here is today’s full trailer from publisher PlayWay:

