Spoilers for the Willow Season 1 Finale on Disney+ Ahead! You’ve been warned! Willow Season 1 Episode 8 “Children of the Wyrm” finally gave us what we’ve been waiting for: Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) vs. The Crone (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Lili, Jane Carr in full Crone glory). After Elora and Kit (Ruby Cruz) discovered that Airk (Dempsey Bryk) had been turned to darkness by the Crone, they did their best to save him from her spell. While Elora almost fell for the Wyrm’s promises of happiness, Willow (Warwick Davis) arrived just in time to save her and her friends, who...

16 MINUTES AGO