League of Legends 13.1 patch note reveals several Champion buffs and nerfs
As revealed in the last League of Legends Season 2023 announcement video, Riot Games will bring more adjustments to old champions in the roster. Today, the patch note for the 13.1 update was published, detailing the buffs and nerfs that were applied to several Champions. Among the Champions that have...
PUBG: Battlegrounds released update 21.2 patch notes
PUBG: Battlegrounds updates are back this year with patch 21.2. Back in update 21.1, PUBG: Battlegrounds released the return of the iconic Winter Wonderland Vikendi map. Today, PUBG Battlegrounds published the 21.2 patch notes, detailing Vikendi’s addition to the Normal Match Pool and the newest Crafter Pass. Here are...
League of Legends announces new skins, Ranked updates, and new champions for Season 2023
Riot Games just revealed all the upcoming content for League of Legends Season 2023, including future champions and old champions updates, mid-year Ranked reset, as well as new skins and thematics. In a new announcement video, Jeremy Lee, Executive Producer of League of Legends, shares an update on skins and...
VALORANT 6.0 patch reveals new map, return of Split, and more
VALORANT 6.0 will finally arrive today, January 10th, and with its release comes the new Episode 6 Act I. This patch will include the return of Split in the map pool, launch of the new map, changes to Ranked Rating (RR) gains and losses, and the ability to finally favorite variants.
Tales of Symphonia Remastered reveals new gameplay trailer
Tales of Symphonia Remastered, an upcoming remaster of the classic action RPG, has unveiled a new gameplay trailer. Originally released in the early thousands for the Nintendo GameCube, the latest port of Tales of Symphonia will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. It’s scheduled to launch on February 17th, 2023.
PlayWay announces open world Nuclear Sub simulator
Nuclear Sub, an upcoming sim game featuring nuclear submarine management, battles and exploration, has just been announced by PlayWay with a new trailer. A release window and all of the supported platforms have not been confirmed yet. However, Nuclear Sub will be available on Steam, and can be wishlisted now. Here is today’s full trailer from publisher PlayWay:
Square Enix releases new Forspoken cinematic trailer
Forspoken, an upcoming action RPG featuring magic and parkour, has just released another trailer right before the game launches later this month on January 24th, 2023. Developed by Luminous Productions, it’ll be available on PC and PlayStation 5, making it one of a few AAA next-gen exclusives. Here’s the brand-new trailer from publisher Square Enix:
‘Willow’ Season 1 Ending Explained: End Credits Scene Teases Season 2… And Season 3?
Spoilers for the Willow Season 1 Finale on Disney+ Ahead! You’ve been warned! Willow Season 1 Episode 8 “Children of the Wyrm” finally gave us what we’ve been waiting for: Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) vs. The Crone (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Lili, Jane Carr in full Crone glory). After Elora and Kit (Ruby Cruz) discovered that Airk (Dempsey Bryk) had been turned to darkness by the Crone, they did their best to save him from her spell. While Elora almost fell for the Wyrm’s promises of happiness, Willow (Warwick Davis) arrived just in time to save her and her friends, who...
Arcade Crew announces Physical Editions for Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, a retro side-scrolling platformer from hit indie developers JoyMasher, will officially get physical editions according to publisher The Arcade Crew. A release window was not announced, but more news will be “dropped soon”. If the next update doesn’t include a release date, it should at least reveal the physical components.
Asymmetrical horror indie Carnival Hunt reveals new cinematic trailer
Developed and published by Beer Night Studio, Carnival Hunt is an upcoming 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, where wind-up bunnies must survive the attacks of a carnival monster. A brand-new cinematic trailer today teased some fresh mechanics and genuinely creepy art design. A Kickstarter campaign will be available to support...
