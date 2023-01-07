Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Horace Grant on a regular season game that made him realize the Chicago Bulls were becoming a dynasty
Chicago Bulls legend Horace Grant told The Mirror about a particular moment that stands out in the memories he has from his seven years with the team. The four-time NBA champion recalled a game against the Atlanta Hawks and explained why it made him realize the Bulls were becoming a dynasty.
Zach LaVine Makes NBA History On Friday In Bulls-76ers Game
Playing on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine joined one other player in NBA history with his 41 points and 11 made threes performance.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
FOX Sports
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
NBA Twitter reacts to short-handed Sixers cruising to easy win over Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers invaded Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon short-handed as they took on the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers were missing Joel Embiid due to left foot soreness and PJ Tucker due to a non-COVID illness. It didn’t matter as Philadelphia was able to come away with a rather...
Yardbarker
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls (19-21) visit the Boston Celtics (28-12) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 126-118 home win against the Jazz on Saturday. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 36 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, DeMar DeRozan had 35 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
Wichita Eagle
76ers Bounce Back With Dominant Win vs. Pistons on Sunday
The Philadelphia 76ers closed out their weekly slate on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on the road. Coming off of their first loss in four games, the Joel Embiid-less Sixers struggled against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately for Philly, they didn’t get much healthier for Sunday’s game.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Endorses Ex-Teammate Lauri Markkanen for All-Star
LaVine, Donovan happy for Markkanen's post-Bulls ascent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lauri Markkanen entered his second career game as a visitor in the United Center motivated to send a message. Zach LaVine knew as much before tipoff. "I talked to him before the game," the current Chicago Bulls...
Yardbarker
Bulls 126, Jazz 118: 4 Hard Takeaways
Zach Lavine scored 36 points, while DeMar DeRozan contributed 35 as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz, 126-118. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 points in a losing cause. The Jazz were trending toward a win as they led by five points heading into the final period, but...
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)
The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
theScore
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns
PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Mitchell doesn't have to score 71 points in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to be at their best. On Sunday night, he didn't even have to be on the floor. Mitchell and Darius Garland both scored 22 points to lead the Cavaliers, but it...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Comments / 0