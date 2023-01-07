ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company

LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls (19-21) visit the Boston Celtics (28-12) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a 126-118 home win against the Jazz on Saturday. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 36 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, DeMar DeRozan had 35 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

76ers Bounce Back With Dominant Win vs. Pistons on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out their weekly slate on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on the road. Coming off of their first loss in four games, the Joel Embiid-less Sixers struggled against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately for Philly, they didn’t get much healthier for Sunday’s game.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Bulls 126, Jazz 118: 4 Hard Takeaways

Zach Lavine scored 36 points, while DeMar DeRozan contributed 35 as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz, 126-118. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 points in a losing cause. The Jazz were trending toward a win as they led by five points heading into the final period, but...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)

The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Mitchell doesn't have to score 71 points in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to be at their best. On Sunday night, he didn't even have to be on the floor. Mitchell and Darius Garland both scored 22 points to lead the Cavaliers, but it...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy