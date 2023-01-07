Read full article on original website
Related
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
ComicBook
Mike Colter Addresses Marvel's Luke Cage Return: "It's in the Rear View Mirror" (Exclusive)
Marvel's Luke Cage star Mike Colter, currently out promoting his new movie Plane (with 300 star Gerard Butler), would be down to play Luke Cage again if the opportunity came knocking -- but he isn't sitting around waiting for it. Originally introduced in a self-titled series on Netflix, Colter's Cage would go on to appear in Marvel's Defenders, a team-up of the various street-level vigilantes appearing in Netflix's shared Marvel Universe. Its tenuous ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe were seemingly severed when Kevin Feige took over Marvel Television and all the series came to an end -- but some of the stars are coming back now.
AMC Scraps 61st Street Season 2, Invitation to a Bonfire Adaptation Starring Tatiana Maslany
Season 2 of Peter Moffat’s legal drama 61st Street will not air on AMC after all. To cut costs, the network has scrapped the follow-up season, even though all eight episodes have already been filmed, our sister site Variety reports. The show, which starred Courtney B. Vance, was originally greenlit as a two-season event series back in 2019. The network also pulled the plug on the series adaption of Adrienne Celt’s book Invitation to a Bonfire, which starred Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk, Orphan Black). Per Variety, four of the planned six episodes were already shot. 61st Street centered on Moses Johnson (played by Doctor...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson starts ‘Eternals’ crossover rumors as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ isn’t quite as epic as hoped
It doesn’t take much to get Marvel fans theorizing, but in this case they’ve been gifted with some juicy evidence which may supply us with a couple of clues as to what’s coming in the MCU in the next few years. Just as talk of what might be the most over-powered team-up in the franchise’s history has begun, another much-missed Marvel star has practically announced that they’ll be back for one of the saga’s most-anticipated upcoming shows. But, first, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might not be as super-sized in scope as we have been led to believe…
Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine looks to be more violent than ever in ‘Deadpool 3’ as Dave Bautista indicates Drax’s MCU fate
Today in the Marvel universe, Hugh Jackman is up to his old tricks as he potentially spoils another major Deadpool 3 detail while dunking on Ryan Reynolds for the umpteenth time. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista’s devastatingly dismissive comments about the MCU suggest things aren’t going to end well for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last but not least, Quantumania isn’t spreading as fast as Kevin Feige might be hoping. Let’s begin…
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
tvinsider.com
How Raylan Givens Extends His Presence in the ‘Justified’ Universe With ‘City Primeval’
Motor City, here comes Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant)! Last seen fleeing Appalachia in the acclaimed drama Justified (2010-2015), the lawman extends his presence in the Elmore Leonard universe with Justified: City Primeval. The FX spinoff is based on the late crime writer’s City Primeval: High Noon in...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
Collider
Nicolas Cage Won't Return as Spider-Man Noir in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Sony is setting up for a wide cast of Spider-People to appear throughout Miles Morales's (Shameik Moore) journey in the highly-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. One Spider-Man that won't be present this time will be his old ally Spider-Man Noir, played by Nicolas Cage. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cage revealed that Sony hadn't approached him about reprising his role as the monochromatic Spidey, who was one of Miles's key allies in helping him realize his powers.
‘61st Street’ Team “Working Hard To Find A Home It Deserves” After AMC Cancellation
Following the sudden cancelation of AMC Network’s 61st Street on Thursday, executive producers confirm the series is looking for a new home. Seasons 1 and 2 were shot simultaneously but only its freshman season aired in its entirety last spring. It was originally ordered as part of a two-season pickup. Related Story AMC Networks Scraps More Shows: ‘61st Street' Season 2 & ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’ Axed Following Cost-Cutting Drive Related Story Sci-Fi Comedy Series 'Demascus' Axed At AMC Related Story 'Invitation To A Bonfire' Showrunner Rachel Caris Love Is Hopeful Drama Dropped By AMC Will Find A New Home The company scrapped 61st Street as...
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser was cast in The Whale after director saw this trailer
The Whale director Darren Aronofsky hadn’t seen Brendan Fraser’s movies before he cast him in the leading role in The Whale, and instead it was this trailer that convinced him. After a long period of absence, Brendan Fraser has once again returned to where he belongs: the spotlight.
Few MCU Fans Can Identify the 1st Marvel Movie Ever — a 1986 Box Office Bomb That’s Gained a Cult Following
Marvel movies are usually guaranteed successes these days. But at one point, they didn't receive quite the major blockbuster treatment.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0