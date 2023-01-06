Read full article on original website
Related
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Princess Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress Tailor Finally Breaks Silence About the Meghan and Kate Drama
It's been years of he said, she said and who made who cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Now the tailor is speaking out.
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
TODAY.com
Anna Kendrick opens up about feeling shame for not leaving emotionally abusive relationship
Anna Kendrick is sharing details about the emotional abuse she endured in a previous long-term relationship. The “Pitch Perfect” actor and singer is opening up about the topic — from the first hint that something was wrong in the relationship, to the eventual realization that it wasn’t her fault, and the role that shame has played — in a candid chat with Dax Shepard for his “Armchair Expert” podcast.
TODAY.com
Aubrey Plaza to host 'SNL' for the first time
"Saturday Night Live" will return on January 21 and Aubrey Plaza will be the first host of the new year. She will be there along with returning musical guest Sam Smith in what promises to be a great continuation of the show's 48th season. Plaza, 38, who rose to stardom...
TODAY.com
'Sister Wives': Robyn Brown says she's 'tired of being punished' for marriage to Kody
After being called the "favorite wife" on multiple occasions throughout Season 17 of "Sister Wives," Robyn Brown says she's done apologizing for her solid relationship with Kody. "I’m tired of being punished and blamed and people thinking I’m a bad person because ... I’m communicating," she says in the final...
TODAY.com
Nancy Sinatra honors ‘dear friend’ Elvis Presley by sharing her favorite photo together
Nancy Sinatra remembered the good times with Elvis Presley in honor of what would've been his 88th birthday. The 82-year-old singer and actor tweeted a throwback photo of her and a young Presley laughing uproariously together as she marked the rock 'n' roll icon's birthday on Jan. 8. Presley died at 42 in 1977.
TODAY.com
Alexandra Daddario talks ‘Mayfair Witches’ and ‘White Lotus’
In this week’s "Sunday Sitdown," actor Alexandra Daddario joins Willie Geist to discuss her role in the pop culture obsession “White Lotus” and how she got her early start to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Daddario also talks about her latest role in the series “Mayfair Witches,” based on the supernatural novels of the legendary Anne Rice.Jan. 8, 2023.
TODAY.com
Ronzoni is discontinuing its beloved pastina and people are ‘devastated’
Pasta lovers on social media are lamenting the news that a popular pasta company is discontinuing an iconic item. On Jan. 3, Ronzoni announced on its Instagram and Twitter that it would be discontinuing its pastina. Italian for “tiny dough," five-pointed, star-shaped pastina was the smallest shape the company made, according to Ronzoni’s website.
TODAY.com
Wynonna Judd reflects on the last time she sang with mom Naomi: ‘She was very fragile’
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. The last time Wynonna Judd shared...
Prince Harry Sips Tequila with Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Show,’ Predicts Diana Could Have Closed “Distance” Between Him and William
Prince Harry is just about everywhere these days, and last night, that meant he was right in Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show studio, joining the host for a revealing interview about his family and new life after leaving his duties as a royal. Harry, who talked at length about his strained relationship with his brother Prince William, and how he remembers his late mother, kicked off his chat with the host over a generous pour of tequila provided by Colbert.
TODAY.com
Andy Cohen addresses Lisa Rinna leaving 'Real Housewives': 'I hope she will come back'
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is off to the next chapter of her life, and Andy Cohen has given his take on the her departure from the show after eight seasons. Speaking on Monday, Jan. 9 on his SiriusXM show "Radio Andy," Cohen, 54, said he...
TODAY.com
Model creates beauty line with rituals passed down from her family
Model Prakti Swarup is adding entrepreneur to the list of many talents with the founding of Pratki Beauty, an Indian-inspired skincare line that emphasizes ayurvedic rituals passed down from her family. TODAY’s Jill Martin Brooks shares her journey.Jan. 10, 2023.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry describes tense text exchange between Meghan and Kate over bridesmaid dress in new book
Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” is finally out. After days of leaked details, the highly anticipated tome hit bookstores Jan. 10, and it includes new details about one tense incident he says occurred between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, now the Princess of Wales. Royal watchers may...
‘Gilmore Girls’: The Reason Amy Sherman-Palladino Killed the Jess/Jimmy Spinoff
Rob Estes was supposed to star in a 'Gilmore Girls' spinoff about Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and his father. He filmed the pilot, but Amy Sherman-Palladino made the call not to move forward.
Regina Hall Breaks Down in Laughter Presenting Golden Globe to Absent Kevin Costner, Who Is Sheltering in Place in Santa Barbara: “Let’s Pray, Everyone”
Regina Hall struggled to finish presenting the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama Series to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, who was unable to attend Tuesday night’s (Jan. 10) event due to flooding in California. The Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul actress could barely keep...
TODAY.com
3 breakups later, was ‘Sister Wives’ a success? Christine Brown says yes
Christine Brown says her life changed for the better when “Sister Wives” first premiered in 2010. Before the world knew who Kody Brown and his four wives were (three, now ex-wives), the plural family was a lot less public with their arrangement. "We couldn’t tell people who we...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ officially hits bookshelves
After weeks of bombshell leaks, Price Harry’s new memoir “Spare” is officially on bookshelves. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY on the revelations and fallout.Jan. 10, 2023.
Comments / 0