ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
TODAY.com

Anna Kendrick opens up about feeling shame for not leaving emotionally abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick is sharing details about the emotional abuse she endured in a previous long-term relationship. The “Pitch Perfect” actor and singer is opening up about the topic — from the first hint that something was wrong in the relationship, to the eventual realization that it wasn’t her fault, and the role that shame has played — in a candid chat with Dax Shepard for his “Armchair Expert” podcast.
TODAY.com

Aubrey Plaza to host 'SNL' for the first time

"Saturday Night Live" will return on January 21 and Aubrey Plaza will be the first host of the new year. She will be there along with returning musical guest Sam Smith in what promises to be a great continuation of the show's 48th season. Plaza, 38, who rose to stardom...
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives': Robyn Brown says she's 'tired of being punished' for marriage to Kody

After being called the "favorite wife" on multiple occasions throughout Season 17 of "Sister Wives," Robyn Brown says she's done apologizing for her solid relationship with Kody. "I’m tired of being punished and blamed and people thinking I’m a bad person because ... I’m communicating," she says in the final...
TODAY.com

Alexandra Daddario talks ‘Mayfair Witches’ and ‘White Lotus’

In this week’s "Sunday Sitdown," actor Alexandra Daddario joins Willie Geist to discuss her role in the pop culture obsession “White Lotus” and how she got her early start to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Daddario also talks about her latest role in the series “Mayfair Witches,” based on the supernatural novels of the legendary Anne Rice.Jan. 8, 2023.
TODAY.com

Ronzoni is discontinuing its beloved pastina and people are ‘devastated’

Pasta lovers on social media are lamenting the news that a popular pasta company is discontinuing an iconic item. On Jan. 3, Ronzoni announced on its Instagram and Twitter that it would be discontinuing its pastina. Italian for “tiny dough," five-pointed, star-shaped pastina was the smallest shape the company made, according to Ronzoni’s website.
Decider.com

Prince Harry Sips Tequila with Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Show,’ Predicts Diana Could Have Closed “Distance” Between Him and William

Prince Harry is just about everywhere these days, and last night, that meant he was right in Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show studio, joining the host for a revealing interview about his family and new life after leaving his duties as a royal. Harry, who talked at length about his strained relationship with his brother Prince William, and how he remembers his late mother, kicked off his chat with the host over a generous pour of tequila provided by Colbert.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Model creates beauty line with rituals passed down from her family

Model Prakti Swarup is adding entrepreneur to the list of many talents with the founding of Pratki Beauty, an Indian-inspired skincare line that emphasizes ayurvedic rituals passed down from her family. TODAY’s Jill Martin Brooks shares her journey.Jan. 10, 2023.
Decider.com

Regina Hall Breaks Down in Laughter Presenting Golden Globe to Absent Kevin Costner, Who Is Sheltering in Place in Santa Barbara: “Let’s Pray, Everyone”

Regina Hall struggled to finish presenting the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Drama Series to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, who was unable to attend Tuesday night’s (Jan. 10) event due to flooding in California. The Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul actress could barely keep...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy