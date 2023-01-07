Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron 59, Schaumburg Christian 45
Altamont 74, Dieterich 59
Alton 47, Hazelwood East, Mo. 34
Amundsen 62, Raby 39
Athens 49, Delavan 38
Barrington 61, Hoffman Estates 48
Beardstown 58, Rushville-Industry 50
Beecher 77, Gardner-South Wilmington 54
Belleville East 66, Belleville West 57
Bensenville (Fenton) 49, West Chicago 17
Blue Ridge 55, Cumberland 50
Bluford Webber 90, Waltonville 78
Bolingbrook 67, Andrew 46
Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 38
Brimfield 46, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 21
Buffalo Grove 57, Wheeling 47
Burlington Central 58, Cary-Grove 40
Byron 59, Rock Falls 33
Cahokia 53, Marion 44
Carlyle 45, Okawville 39
Carmi White County 56, Eldorado 27
Carterville 54, Pinckneyville 46
Casey-Westfield 60, Paris 25
Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28
Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38
Cerro Gordo 57, Argenta-Oreana 54
Champaign Centennial 50, Danville 43
Charleston 56, Mattoon 40
Chatham Glenwood 49, Eisenhower 28
Chester 54, Trenton Wesclin 46
Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Holy Trinity 25
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 67, Crete-Monee 55
Christopher 66, Elverado 32
Clifton Central 63, Kankakee Grace Christian 25
Clinton 54, Sullivan 35
Columbia 50, Freeburg 31
Conant 37, Schaumburg 15
Crystal Lake Central 50, Richmond-Burton 40
De La Salle 43, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 42
DeKalb 54, Naperville Central 46
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 64, Arcola 56
Decatur St. Teresa 58, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Dixon 49, South Beloit 37
Dunbar 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 49
Dundee-Crown 57, Wauconda 45
Dwight 56, Henry 49
Earlville 43, Amboy 31
Edwardsville 58, Collinsville 52
Eureka 45, El Paso-Gridley 41
Evanston Township 45, Maine South 43
Farina South Central 53, Cisne 51
Fieldcrest 66, LeRoy 60
Fithian Oakwood 74, Chrisman 47
Flora 48, Edwards County 28
Freeport 66, Belvidere North 65, OT
Fremd 59, Palatine 55
Fulton 66, Forreston 59, OT
Galesburg 56, Rock Island Alleman 23
Geneva 58, Wheaton North 45
Gilman Iroquois West 42, Bismarck-Henning 40
Glenbard South 80, Streamwood 35
Glenbard West 43, York 40
Glenbrook South 63, Glenbrook North 48
Goreville 74, Trico 56
Granite City 34, Alton Marquette 31
Grant Park 61, Momence 56
Greenville 60, North-Mac 39
Harrisburg 50, Murphysboro 45
Havana 52, Lewistown 51
Heritage 72, ALAH 64
Heritage Christian, Ind. 63, Parkview Christian Academy 59
Herrin 60, West Frankfort 31
Heyworth 40, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34
Highland 51, Waterloo 45
Hillsboro 61, Carlinville 32
Hinckley-Big Rock 77, Somonauk 59
Hinsdale Central 65, Downers South 38
Hinsdale South 51, Addison Trail 33
Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39
Hoopeston 65, Milford 51
Huntley 79, Marengo 33
IC Catholic 35, St. Francis 33
Illini Central 66, Rockford Lutheran 56
Illini West (Carthage) 67, Payson Seymour 62
Jacksonville 55, Springfield 37
Johnsburg 61, Harvard 46
Johnston City 53, Century 26
Joliet Catholic 60, Carmel 48
Joliet West 61, Minooka 42
Kaneland 72, Sycamore 52
Kankakee (McNamara) 76, Westmont 47
Kankakee 57, Thornwood 54
Kankakee Trinity Academy 64, Arthur Christian 45
Kewanee 62, Bureau Valley 50
Knoxville 67, Monmouth United 42
Lake Forest 58, Lake Zurich 49
Larkin 69, Bartlett 60
Lawrenceville 66, Fairfield 38
Lexington 54, Midland 48
Leyden 70, Willowbrook 67, OT
Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 43
Lincoln Way Central 60, Sandburg 48
Lisle (Benet Academy) 67, St. Patrick 36
Lockport 43, Stagg 31
Loyola 44, Leo 27
Lyons 39, Downers North 38
Macon Meridian 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 34
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 69, Taylorville 40
Marissa/Coulterville 43, New Athens 40
Marist 58, Nazareth 48
Marmion 65, St. Charles East 53
Maroa-Forsyth 53, Tolono Unity 48
Martinsville 52, Neoga 47
Maryville Christian 58, Westfair Christian 20
Mascoutah 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 25
Massac County 76, Benton 75, 2OT
Metea Valley 50, Naperville North 47
Moline 56, East Moline Christian 47
Monmouth-Roseville 51, Morrison 43
Monticello 57, Illinois Valley Central 47
Morris 63, Plano 52
Mount Vernon 51, Carbondale 38
Mt. Pulaski 66, Hartsburg-Emden 50
Mt. Zion 59, Effingham 48
Nashville 52, Du Quoin 36
New Trier 77, Niles West 43
Newark 72, Indian Creek 54
Niles North 51, Vernon Hills 46
Niles Notre Dame 45, St. Viator 42
Nokomis 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 36
Normal Community 59, Champaign Central 41
Normal University 47, Springfield Lanphier 43
North Clay 87, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 37
Northridge Prep 68, Francis Parker 55
O’Fallon 60, East St. Louis 58
OPRF 78, Proviso West 49
Oak Lawn Community 64, Blue Island Eisenhower 40
Oak Lawn Richards 78, Reavis 49
Okaw Valley 60, Tri-County 25
Olney (Richland County) 70, Marshall 54
Oswego 85, Plainfield Central 63
Oswego East 47, Romeoville 39
Ottawa 53, LaSalle-Peru 36
Ottawa Marquette 58, Roanoke-Benson 40
Pana 56, Staunton 30
Peoria (H.S.) 59, Peoria Notre Dame 53
Peoria Manual 73, Normal West 54
Peotone 51, Manteno 48, 2OT
Piasa Southwestern 60, Gillespie 51
Plainfield North 49, Plainfield East 37
Pontiac 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 65
Princeton 74, Mendota 29
Prospect 56, Hersey 55
Proviso East 63, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 55
Proviso East 68, Peoria Manual 61
Putnam County 50, Woodland 30
Quad Cities 56, Pathway Christian, Iowa 39
Quincy 61, Rock Island 55
Quincy Notre Dame 52, Pittsfield 30
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 58, Elmwood 46
Rantoul 70, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31
Red Bud 55, Sparta 48
Reed-Custer 77, Coal City 45
Rich Township 81, Thornridge 64
Riverdale 54, Orion 51
Robinson 54, Mt. Carmel 42
Rockford Auburn 65, Hononegah 50
Rockford Christian 90, Oregon 44
Rockford East 63, Rockford Boylan 59
Rockford Jefferson 49, Machesney Park Harlem 46
Rockford Lutheran 74, North Boone 55
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 72, Decatur MacArthur 58
Salem 54, Roxana 43
Sandwich 68, Rochelle 65
Seneca 63, Lowpoint-Washburn 18
Shelbyville 52, Tuscola 31
Sherrard 60, Erie-Prophetstown 40
Simeon 74, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 61
South County 58, Auburn 52
South Elgin 57, Aurora (East) 56
Springfield Southeast 59, Rochester 53
St Elmo-Brownstown 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 52
St. Anne 65, Illinois Lutheran 41
Sterling 70, Geneseo 38
Sterling Newman 64, Hall 55
Stevenson 61, Zion Benton 38
Streator 69, Herscher 45
Tremont 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64
Triad 53, Jerseyville Jersey 23
Urbana 79, Bloomington 70
Vandalia 56, Litchfield 45
Vienna 110, Zeigler-Royalton 59
Warren Township 59, Waukegan 42
Waterloo Gibault 53, Steeleville 39
Waubonsie Valley 49, Naperville Neuqua Valley 27
Wayne City 66, Patoka 46
Wethersfield 58, Annawan 38
Williamsville 49, Pawnee 17
Wilmington 47, Lisle 46
Woodlawn 51, Sandoval 50
Yorkville 57, Joliet Central 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
