Phoenix, AZ

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bradshaw Mountain 62, Phoenix Greenway 20

Casteel High School 52, Casa Grande 27

Chandler Seton 67, Eastmark 24

Chandler Valley Christian 79, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 28

Coolidge 66, San Tan Foothills 33

Flagstaff Coconino 58, Cottonwood Mingus 44

Florence 60, ALA-Anthem South 15

Fredonia 55, Beaver Dam 20

Gilbert Leading Edge 67, San Tan Charter 5

Gilbert Mesquite 58, Scottsdale Saguaro 45

Glendale 28, Yuma Kofa 26

Glendale Prep 46, Flagstaff Northland Prep 32

Globe 31, Ben Franklin 29

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 81, Bullhead City Mohave 20

Horizon Honors 76, Sequoia Pathway 7

Keams Canyon Hopi 73, Tuba City Greyhills 5

Kingman Academy of Learning 40, St John Paul II 39

Miami 52, Gilbert Classical Academy 22

Mohave Accelerated 54, Heritage Academy - Laveen 23

Morenci 50, Tombstone 29

Northwest Christian 42, Camp Verde 33

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 63, NFL YET College Prep Academy 23

Phoenix Bourgade 73, Chino Valley 12

Phoenix Country Day 60, Sedona Red Rock 42

Phoenix Horizon 55, Scottsdale Chaparral 32

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 47, Superior 18

Pima 79, Willcox 15

Prescott 59, Scottsdale Coronado 24

Pusch Ridge Christian 47, Thatcher 42

Rancho Solano Prep 57, Highland Prep 46

Rock Point 70, Williams 57

San Carlos 52, Arete-Mesa Prep 36

San Luis 29, Wellton Antelope 26

Scottsdale Christian 42, Wickenburg 26

Sierra Vista Buena 58, Vail Cienega 52, 2OT

St. Augustine Catholic 62, Eloy Santa Cruz 32

Trinity Christian 31, Paradise Valley 24

Tucson Flowing Wells 70, Marana 20

Valley Vista 68, West Point 33

Veritas Prep 44, Glendale North Pointe 21

Yuma Cibola 71, Brawley, Calif. 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Safford vs. San Miguel, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

