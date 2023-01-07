Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alabama Christian Academy 57, Pike Liberal Arts 13
Appalachian 47, Southeastern 39
Ardmore 70, Tanner 29
Austin 50, Decatur 31
B.B. Comer 48, Central Coosa 19
B.T. Washington 25, Bullock County 18
Bibb County 49, Holt 13
Blount 55, Saraland 42
Bob Jones 52, Buckhorn 22
Brantley 41, Kinston 22
Brookwood 56, Bessemer City 55
Catholic-Montgomery 67, Autaugaville 14
Center Point 56, Fultondale 30
Central-Phenix City 72, Auburn 45
Childersburg 55, Vincent 53
Chilton County 68, Thorsby 37
Collinsville 51, Gaston 26
Covenant Christian 46, Shoals Christian 31
Curry 36, Sumiton Christian 18
Davidson 56, Baker 35
Decatur Heritage 58, West End 25
Deshler 62, Loretto, Tenn. 55
East Limestone 60, Madison Academy 26
Enterprise 48, Dothan 19
Faith Academy 61, Vigor 57
Fayette County 46, Northside 37
Fyffe 58, Hokes Bluff 49
Gadsden 53, Albertville 29
Geneva 59, Andalusia 32
Glencoe 60, Westbrook Christian 41
Glenwood 58, Macon-East 21
Good Hope 67, East Lawrence 29
Hackleburg 54, Lynn 28
Hartselle 57, Cullman 33
Hazel Green 78, Mae Jemison 21
Hewitt-Trussville 58, Chelsea 36
Highland Home 37, Hillcrest-Evergreen 23
Hillcrest 59, Paul Bryant 34
Holly Pond 43, Falkville 31
Homewood 58, Columbia 23
Hoover 64, Thompson 21
Horseshoe Bend 43, Reeltown 26
Huffman 83, Gardendale 15
Huntsville 55, Grissom 40
Ider 46, Pisgah 44
J.U. Blacksher 54, Elberta 21
Jacksonville 64, Alexandria 44
Jasper 78, Carver-Birmingham 16
LAMP 58, B. T. Washington Magnet 35
Lamar County 64, Gordo 35
Lanett 54, LaFayette 18
Lawrence County 49, Brewer 40
Lexington 41, Tharptown 32
Locust Fork 66, Oneonta 28
Luverne 57, Zion Chapel 10
Mary Montgomery 45, Fairhope 27
Meek 23, Addison 0
Muscle Shoals 43, Athens 34
New Brockton 48, Daleville 30
New Hope 76, North Jackson 32
Northridge 48, Helena 23
Oak Mountain 46, Spain Park 43
Opelika 51, Smiths Station 29
Paxton, Fla. 55, Florala 33
Phil Campbell 48, Danville 41
Pike County 46, Opp 18
Plainview 72, Geraldine 17
Pleasant Grove 53, Fairfield 20
Rehobeth 45, Ariton 27
Saint Bernard Prep 43, Athens Bible 27
Scottsboro 50, Fort Payne 32
Shades Valley 55, Woodlawn 19
Skyline 68, Valley Head 40
Southside-Gadsden 61, Arab 39
Southside-Gadsden 75, Lincoln 18
Southside-Selma 38, Selma 32
Spanish Fort 45, Baldwin County 35
Sparkman 70, Vandebilt Catholic, La. 60
Spring Garden 77, Sand Rock 37
Springville 71, St. Clair County 51
St. John Paul II Catholic 65, Westminster Christian Academy 27
St. Paul’s 57, Citronelle 10
Straughn 35, Pleasant Home 13
Sweet Water 47, Millry 13
Sylacauga 48, Central - Clay County 40
T.R. Miller 46, Satsuma 25
Talladega 39, Anniston 33
UMS-Wright 73, Bayside Academy 28
University Charter 50, Marengo 28
Vestavia Hills 59, Tuscaloosa County 20
West Limestone 52, Randolph School 28
Williamson 47, Gulf Shores 40
Wiregrass Kings 47, Crenshaw Christian Academy 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Falkville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
