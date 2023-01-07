ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliceville 42, Greene County 41

Andalusia 64, Geneva 50

Athens Bible 55, Saint Bernard Prep 44

Austin 61, Decatur 33

B.T. Washington 51, Bullock County 45

Baker 67, Davidson 44

Banks 76, Valiant Cross 52

Bibb County 60, Holt 48

Blount 50, Saraland 47

Brantley 65, Kinston 61

Briarwood Christian 66, Pelham 57

Buckhorn 62, Bob Jones 55

Carroll-Ozark 61, Greenville 54

Catholic-Montgomery 71, Autaugaville 62

Childersburg 55, Vincent 53

Chilton Christian Academy 46, Trinity Christian 34

Chilton Christian Academy 66, Huntsville Christian 47

Columbia, Tenn. 48, Hartselle 44

Cottonwood 81, Wicksburg 69

Covenant Christian 61, Shoals Christian 25

Cullman 57, Hartselle 49

Dothan 47, Enterprise 44

Evangel Christian School 63, Master’s Hand Christian 6

Fairfield 62, Pleasant Grove 47

Fairhope 58, Mary Montgomery 47

Georgiana 67, J.F. Shields 64

Good Hope 81, East Lawrence 40

Guntersville 60, Arab 55

Haleyville 54, Cordova 46

Hamilton 45, Dora 43

Hartselle 80, Lincoln County, Tenn. 46

Hazel Green 53, Mae Jemison 40

Headland 44, Eufaula 43

Helena 59, Northridge 50

Hewitt-Trussville 54, Chelsea 28

Hillcrest-Evergreen 60, Highland Home 51

Hokes Bluff 53, Fyffe 46

Holly Pond 54, Falkville 40

Holy Spirit 72, West Blocton 57

Houston Academy 64, Providence Christian 31

Huntsville 59, Grissom 42

Jacksonville 68, Alexandria 57

Jasper 71, Carver-Birmingham 45

Jeff Davis 75, Prattville 57

LAMP 60, B. T. Washington Magnet 51

LaFayette 56, Lanett 44

Lamar County 44, Gordo 40

Lawrence County 54, Brewer 51, 2OT

Leroy 53, Bayshore Christian 51

Lynn 58, Hackleburg 46

Macon-East 58, Glenwood 44

Madison Academy 68, East Limestone 37

Marion County 73, Hubbertville 19

Meek 72, Addison 44

Miller County, Ga. 59, Abbeville Christian Academy 57

Mountain Brook 81, McAdory 71

Muscle Shoals 52, Athens 43

New Brockton 58, Daleville 53

New Hope 60, North Jackson 35

North Sand Mountain 87, Section 48

Northside 74, Fayette County 73

Oneonta 42, Locust Fork 37

Opelika 76, Smiths Station 54

Opp 64, Pike County 58

Parker 61, Holy Family Catholic 31

Paul Bryant 42, Hillcrest 37

Pike Liberal Arts 44, Alabama Christian Academy 38

Pike Road 56, St. James 47

Plainview 85, Geraldine 49

Pleasant Home 61, Straughn 44

Red Bay 58, Belmont, Miss. 42

Sand Rock 60, Spring Garden 58

Sardis 69, Crossville 27

Scottsboro 83, Fort Payne 52

Sidney Lanier 57, Carver-Montgomery 56

Skyline 83, Valley Head 53

Springville 80, St. Clair County 29

St. Paul’s 57, Citronelle 42

Sulligent 47, Winston County 33

Sumiton Christian 46, Curry 28

Sylacauga 54, Central - Clay County 50

T.R. Miller 61, Satsuma 39

Tanner 67, Ardmore 38

Vestavia Hills 64, Tuscaloosa County 50

West Limestone 49, Randolph School 37

West Morgan 50, Priceville 31

Westminster Christian Academy 66, St. John Paul II Catholic 27

White Plains 61, Piedmont 57

Williamson 49, Gulf Shores 31

Wiregrass Kings 67, Crenshaw Christian Academy 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Falkville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

