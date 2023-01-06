WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Many conditions cause memory issues, and early detection is essential for effective treatment, according to a national Alzheimer’s disease organization. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) encourages people to get a memory screening in the new year. The foundation offers free, confidential virtual memory screenings. It doesn’t set a minimum age and there are no insurance prerequisites. ...

