ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

COMMUNITY PARTNERS OF SOUTH FLORIDA STRENGTHENS PIPELINE OF QUALIFIED MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE FLORIDA BLUE FOUNDATION

Investment will support training for interns and staff to provide mental and behavioral support to families, children, and individuals in South Florida. January 3, 2023 – Housing Partnership, Inc. d.b.a Community Partners of South Florida (CPSFL) announced that they will receive an investment of $300,000 over three years from the Florida Blue Foundation. The grant will support training and development for mental health professionals and interns at the Riviera Beach-based nonprofit. Training will enhance the skills of practitioners who provide in-person and telehealth mental and behavioral health support to thousands of residents in Palm Beach County, a need that has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD

January 9, 2023 – Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD, as Co-director of the Endoscopic Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery Program. Upon earning her medical degree and completing the otolaryngology residency at National University in Colombia, Dr. Velasquez joined the Rhinology Department at Stanford University as a research fellow. During this time, she received the Clinical Science Research Award from the American Rhinologic Society. Dr. Velasquez went on to complete the otolaryngology, head and neck surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, followed by a rhinology and skull base surgery fellowship at Emory University.
WESTON, FL
caribbeantoday.com

North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community

North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL
calleochonews.com

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

M-DCPS Students Have Until January 15 to Apply for Magnet Programs

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) students, who are interested in applying for a Magnet program for the 2023-2024 school year, have a week left to sign up before the January 15 deadline. Students in all grade levels can enjoy more than 370 Magnet programs and specialized courses with unique thematic...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million

Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit

Z Capital Group was hit with a $16.3 million verdict for overcharging assessments to condo owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A jury on Tuesday determined that for the past seven years, James Zenni Jr.’s Z Capital levied inflated dues to unit owners at the oceanfront Miami Beach condo-hotel for the spa, hotel, and electricity, according to the verdict form and other court records.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward magistrate works two months without law license

A Broward magistrate worked for two months with an inactive law license, presiding over dozens of cases involving people whose family members were challenging their ability to make their own decisions because of mental health or substance abuse issues. Yves Laventure, a respected magistrate who has held the position for nearly seven years, had his license renewal held up by the Florida Bar ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy