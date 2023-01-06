Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com
COMMUNITY PARTNERS OF SOUTH FLORIDA STRENGTHENS PIPELINE OF QUALIFIED MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE FLORIDA BLUE FOUNDATION
Investment will support training for interns and staff to provide mental and behavioral support to families, children, and individuals in South Florida. January 3, 2023 – Housing Partnership, Inc. d.b.a Community Partners of South Florida (CPSFL) announced that they will receive an investment of $300,000 over three years from the Florida Blue Foundation. The grant will support training and development for mental health professionals and interns at the Riviera Beach-based nonprofit. Training will enhance the skills of practitioners who provide in-person and telehealth mental and behavioral health support to thousands of residents in Palm Beach County, a need that has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSVN-TV
Wife: former UM medical professor has been ordered out of the hospital treating him
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida woman is sharing her story, concerned that her husband is being ordered out of the hospital without the medical equipment he would need for continued home care. Dr. Karl Muench is allegedly being kicked out of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD
January 9, 2023 – Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD, as Co-director of the Endoscopic Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery Program. Upon earning her medical degree and completing the otolaryngology residency at National University in Colombia, Dr. Velasquez joined the Rhinology Department at Stanford University as a research fellow. During this time, she received the Clinical Science Research Award from the American Rhinologic Society. Dr. Velasquez went on to complete the otolaryngology, head and neck surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, followed by a rhinology and skull base surgery fellowship at Emory University.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
calleochonews.com
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
WSVN-TV
Affordable housing help for those in service industry in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials broke ground for an affordable housing complex called Atlantic Station. It is located in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and designed to house those who work in the service industry. Officials said the apartments will be rented out for hundreds...
communitynewspapers.com
M-DCPS Students Have Until January 15 to Apply for Magnet Programs
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) students, who are interested in applying for a Magnet program for the 2023-2024 school year, have a week left to sign up before the January 15 deadline. Students in all grade levels can enjoy more than 370 Magnet programs and specialized courses with unique thematic...
WSVN-TV
Rapper Flo Rida appears in South Florida court over Celsius holdings endorsement deal
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Platinum selling rapper Flo Rida appeared in a South Florida courtroom Tuesday. The 43-year-old Florida native and his Hialeah-based company are suing energy drink maker Celsius Holdings over an alleged breach of contract from a. 2014 endorsement deal. The rap star claims he originally signed...
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
Michael J. Ligotti, a 48-year-old Delray Beach doctor, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multi-year fraud involving sober homes.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
Z Capital Group was hit with a $16.3 million verdict for overcharging assessments to condo owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A jury on Tuesday determined that for the past seven years, James Zenni Jr.’s Z Capital levied inflated dues to unit owners at the oceanfront Miami Beach condo-hotel for the spa, hotel, and electricity, according to the verdict form and other court records.
coingeek.com
Block Dojo Miami to launch May 6, a once in a lifetime opportunity for blockchain startups
Just the other day, I noticed a LinkedIn post by Patrick Thompson, my friend and CoinGeek contributor that now works full time as the Vice President of the Miami Block Dojo Deal Flow Department. His happy post stated that 2022 was a good year for the Block Dojo and confirmed the first Miami cohort would be commencing on May 6, 2023.
Broward magistrate works two months without law license
A Broward magistrate worked for two months with an inactive law license, presiding over dozens of cases involving people whose family members were challenging their ability to make their own decisions because of mental health or substance abuse issues. Yves Laventure, a respected magistrate who has held the position for nearly seven years, had his license renewal held up by the Florida Bar ...
He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.
Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County. ...
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
