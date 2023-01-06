Investment will support training for interns and staff to provide mental and behavioral support to families, children, and individuals in South Florida. January 3, 2023 – Housing Partnership, Inc. d.b.a Community Partners of South Florida (CPSFL) announced that they will receive an investment of $300,000 over three years from the Florida Blue Foundation. The grant will support training and development for mental health professionals and interns at the Riviera Beach-based nonprofit. Training will enhance the skills of practitioners who provide in-person and telehealth mental and behavioral health support to thousands of residents in Palm Beach County, a need that has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

