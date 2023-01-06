Read full article on original website
Crossett Lady Eagles hand Warren a conference defeat
CROSSETT, Ark. – Crossett dealt the Warren Lady Jacks another loss Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023 by the final of 43-19 at Crossett. Offensive struggles continue to hamper the Lady Jacks as they search for their first 8-4A Conference win of the season. Tuesday’s game saw Warren spread the goal tally among six different shooters, however from the field Warren is currently finding it tough to come across sustained spells of scoring.
Six Jacks on the board as Warren picks up valuable road Conference win at Crossett
CROSSETT, Ark. – Friday night, January 10, 2023 the Warren Lumberjacks picked up a huge road and first Conference 8-4A win of the season defeating the Crossett Eagles 63-51 in front of a boisterous Crossett crowd. After two close losses last week to open Conference play at Monticello and...
Sharon Ann Jones Henderson, 1948-2023
Sharon Ann Jones Henderson, 74, of Wilmar, passed away, December 31, 2022. Born June 23, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Velma Jones. Ann accepted Christ at an early age joining Shady Grove AME Church, where she remained a member until moving from the area. Ann’s...
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces its 2023 theater season
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is thrilled to announce its line-up for the 2023 theater season. With over 50 years of experience, ASC invites theatergoers far and wide to experience this diverse line-up of shows. With two dynamic, multi-use theaters at...
John Robert Henry, 1964-2023
John Robert Henry, 58, of Warren, AR passed away on January 5, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1964 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was raised in Warren, Arkansas by his parents, Smead and Joy Henry. He attended Warren Schools and went on to be an electrician after high school. John loved to describe himself as a “Jack of all Trades” and was most proud of being an entrepreneur.
Battles receives BCMC’s latest DAISY Award
WARREN, Ark. – Tina Battles, RN, was chosen as the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® Monday morning at Bradley County Medical Center. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Kids First Warren to remain closed through January 16
Kids First in Warren will remain closed through January 16 according to Director Jessica Griffin. The learning center has been shut down since January 6, but plans of reopening will be announced as soon as they become available.
Linda Stucks-Taylor, 1948-2023
Linda Stucks-Taylor, age 74 of Warren, AR died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at home. She was born on August 28, 1948 in Warren, AR to the late Willie and Georgia Sutton Gates. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a husband; Edward Stucks, brothers; J.W. Gates and Clifford Gates.
Members take part in first Chamber meeting of 2023
Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board of directors held its first meeting of the year Monday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. with new Chairman Ron St. John presiding. Also present were board members James Wells, Estephany Roman, Jane Harris, Ana Angeles, Kim Forrest and Brooke Hatch, and Executive Director...
Warren arrest report for January 2-9, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Justin W. Wright / 120 Westgate Rd., Rison, AR / DOB 10-1-86 / Driving on sus. DL., No INS. No Interloc. on 1-1-23.
City Council briefed on potential building safety issues of three downtown structures, plus full meeting report and video
WARREN, Ark. – Meeting for the first monthly session of the new year the Warren City Council gathered at the Municipal Courtroom Monday evening, January 9, 2023 to handle a number of issues, from discussing the safety of a downtown building to passing four resolutions honoring members of the community for their service.
