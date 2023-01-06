Read full article on original website
News On WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary Show Having Strong Ticket Sales
WWE will be holding the 30th Anniversary episode of RAW on Monday, January 23rd from inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the company is looking to load up the show from top to bottom, which first appeared on television on January 11th, 1993. According to WrestleTix, the...
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed topics such as how he thought former WWE Star Lars Sullivan was going to be a huge star and somebody special in the professional wrestling industry, but he believes the pressure from Vince McMahon got to Lars and that led to him quitting the business.
Report: WWE Sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund
The following rumor has been identified as false, however, we are keeping this article up for transparency purposes. -- WWE delivered some blockbuster news yesterday first with the resignation of co-CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon who stepped down immediately before the company sent out a press release revealing that founder Vince McMahon was back on the Board of Directors and appointed Executive Chairman.
Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think Vince McMahon's Return To WWE Has Anything To Do With Creative
Eric Bischoff was as shocked as the rest of the wrestling world when Vince McMahon returned to WWE. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the pro wrestling personality shared his thoughts on the news. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he doesn’t believe that...
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Results (1/10/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
The first WWE NXT special themed event of the New Year has arrived!. NXT New Year's Evil 2023 goes down tonight, Tuesday, January 10, from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST. On tap for tonight's...
Kurt Angle Talks His Decision To Retire After Facing Baron Corbin At WWE's WrestleMania 35
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics such as why he decided to retire from in-ring competition after facing Baron Corbin in a match at WWE's WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle said:. “Vince decided to put Baron Corbin...
Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches
-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Feels Is Greatest Worker In Pro Wrestling History
Who is the G.O.A.T. of the pro wrestling business?. Many would say Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of the podcast, "After the Bell with Corey Graves" about this subject, explaining why he personally feels Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it.
AEW Announces 11 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 11 matches such as OH Women's World Champion Athena vs. Viva Van, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods for the ROH World Championship, Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels and Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Amira and Danika Della Rouge.
Ronda Rousey Says Everything Is A Little Bit In Flux With The WWE Right Now
Top WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to her gaming stream, where she talked about a number of topics such as how ever since Vince McMahon returned to the promotion's Board of Directors, it has caused a shockwave throughout the entire industry and things have been a little bit in flux.
Jim Ross Reveals If There Was Ever A Plan For Mike Tyson To Wrestle In The WWE
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as if there was ever a plan for pro boxing legend Mike Tyson to wrestle in the WWE during the Attitude Era when he was made the enforcer of the matchup between Stone Cold and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature Will Ospreay putting the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title on the line against Kenny Omega from the company’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event. The match between Ospreay and Omega is reportedly an early Match Of The Year contender and is the second highest rated match of all time according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, New WWE Playlist (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Rob Schamberger's Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest episode below, featuring Damage CTRL(Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai):. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube library. Catch up on the latest instalment of WWE...
Tony Schiavone Sings The Praises Of Chris Jericho
Is Chris Jericho a "great leader?" All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone thinks so!. During the latest recording of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone sang the praises of AEW's first ever World Champion. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “I have so much time...
Bobby Lashley Returns From Suspension, Declares Himself For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
"The All Mighty" is back. Bobby Lashley made his WWE television return on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Lashley appeared as Monday night's show from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. during a promo segment that featured Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory. Lashley blasted Theory...
Kurt Angle Reveals Two WWE NXT Stars He Believes Will Have A Huge Future In The Company
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he believes former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) will have a huge future in the company and how he is really excited about them.
Mandy Rose Talks About Her WWE Release; Says She Was Hurt & Disappointed
-- Former WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) appeared on the Tamron Hall talk show earlier this morning and discussed her WWE release in more detail. She started off by saying that it's been a crazy last few months for her but she is grateful and blessed for everything that has happened.
Renee Paquette Offers High Praise To Mercedes Mone, Naomi For Turning Down WWE
Renee Paquette is proud of Mercedes Mone and Naomi. The AEW broadcast team member recently applauded the two for turning down WWE money in favor of testing free agency during a recent installment of her podcast, "The Sessions." Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where she...
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Mercedes Mone Joining AEW
Could Mercedes Mone end up in All Elite Wrestling?. Saraya isn't starting any rumors, but she seems to want this to happen. The former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about the fellow former WWE performer previously known as Sasha Banks during her appearance on DJ Whoo Kid's Shade45 program for an interview.
Sting Thinks Wrestlers In The Modern Era Are Trying Too Hard
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as why he thinks wrestlers in the modern era are trying too hard, whether it is their gimmicks or their promos. Sting said:. “There’s just too much...
