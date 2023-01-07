INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It looked all too easy for Georgia in the first half of the national title game. The Bulldogs scored every time they touched the ball over the first 30 minutes, romping to a College Football Playoff-record 38 points over TCU in the first half and what looks like a decisive lead. According to ESPN, the 38-7 score is the second-largest halftime lead in BCS/CFP National Championship Game history, behind only to the Miami’s 34-0 first-half score against Nebraska in the 2002 Rose Bowl. Previous 1 of 18 Next Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Stetson Bennett IV is only one yard short of his total from the 2022 title game against Alabama, with 223 passing yards, two touchdowns and two more scores on the ground. The Bulldogs already held a 31-7 lead when Javon Bullard intercepted Max Duggan with 36 seconds to go in the half. That set up an Adonai Mitchell touchdown on a 22-yard fade to increase the score to record proportions. Technically, there are still 30 minutes to play. In more literal terms, there are 30 minutes that must pass before Georgia will be crowned national champion.

ATHENS, GA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO