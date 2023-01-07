Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28
DENVER (AP) — If this was a sign of what's to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull's-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
Chargers receiver Mike Williams carted off with back injury
DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with what the team called a back injury late in the first half Sunday against Denver. Williams spent several moments in the blue medical tent before the cart took him to the locker room. Williams had four catches for 32 yards.
Denver George Washington finds its footing in sprinting past Parker Ponderosa 89-35
Denver D'Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Complete command: Denver D’Evelyn dominates Arvada Pomona in convincing showing 72-21
Denver D’Evelyn built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-21 win over Arvada Pomona on January 6 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Circa Sports to award $1M to winners of Circa Million IV pro football contest
After the Chiefs' victory over the Raiders on Saturday, the group — registered as "Chief-3" from Detroit, Michigan — will be awarded a total of $1 Million.
Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23
Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41
Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lafayette Peak to Peak barely beats Englewood Kent Denver 40-31
Lafayette Peak to Peak finally found a way to top Englewood Kent Denver 40-31 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41
McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Stevens scores 16, Colorado St. beats Fresno St. 79-57
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 16 points as Colorado State beat Fresno State 79-57 on Saturday night. Stevens added six assists for the Rams (9-8, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. John Tonje was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
Georgia racks up CFP-record 38 points in first half against TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It looked all too easy for Georgia in the first half of the national title game. The Bulldogs scored every time they touched the ball over the first 30 minutes, romping to a College Football Playoff-record 38 points over TCU in the first half and what looks like a decisive lead. According to ESPN, the 38-7 score is the second-largest halftime lead in BCS/CFP National Championship Game history, behind only to the Miami’s 34-0 first-half score against Nebraska in the 2002 Rose Bowl. Previous 1 of 18 Next Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Stetson Bennett IV is only one yard short of his total from the 2022 title game against Alabama, with 223 passing yards, two touchdowns and two more scores on the ground. The Bulldogs already held a 31-7 lead when Javon Bullard intercepted Max Duggan with 36 seconds to go in the half. That set up an Adonai Mitchell touchdown on a 22-yard fade to increase the score to record proportions. Technically, there are still 30 minutes to play. In more literal terms, there are 30 minutes that must pass before Georgia will be crowned national champion.
LeBron James ruled out against Nuggets with sore left ankle
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore left ankle. Earlier in the day, James was named Western Conference player of the week. He averaged 35 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists over his last three games.
