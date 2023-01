BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball (5-8, 2-2 C-USA) used a second half surge to defeat UTSA (3-10, 1-3 C-USA), 77-69, on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers were down as much as 13 in the first half and were down eight at halftime, but outscored the Roadrunners 43-27 in the second half to secure the win.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO