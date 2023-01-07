ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers Game Preview

The Hornets are heading back on the road following an upset win over the Bucks to take on the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets currently sit at 11-29 on the season, good for the 14th-best record in the East. Meanwhile, the conference foe Pacers have compiled a 22-18 record on the season, good for the seventh seed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. fined $15,000 for inappropriate language

NEW YORK — LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss to the Minnesota...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph upgraded to probable for Warriors-Suns showdown

Steph Curry and the Warriors were hopeful he would make his return to the lineup against the Spurs on Friday in San Antonio, but that timeline has been pushed up by a few days. The Warriors on Monday upgraded Curry to probable for the final game of their eight-game homestand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers

The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury. Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
DETROIT, MI

