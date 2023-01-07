Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
Bucks And Knicks Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.
JUST IN: Steph Curry's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Steph Curry is probable for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers Game Preview
The Hornets are heading back on the road following an upset win over the Bucks to take on the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets currently sit at 11-29 on the season, good for the 14th-best record in the East. Meanwhile, the conference foe Pacers have compiled a 22-18 record on the season, good for the seventh seed.
FOX Sports
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NBA
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. fined $15,000 for inappropriate language
NEW YORK — LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss to the Minnesota...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick. San Antonio has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 14th place in...
LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant NBA Finals Comparison
LeBron James and Kevin Durant faced many times in the NBA Finals. This is the comparison between two of the greatest players ever in the NBA Finals.
NBC Sports
Steph upgraded to probable for Warriors-Suns showdown
Steph Curry and the Warriors were hopeful he would make his return to the lineup against the Spurs on Friday in San Antonio, but that timeline has been pushed up by a few days. The Warriors on Monday upgraded Curry to probable for the final game of their eight-game homestand...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers
The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury. Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the...
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game. The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games....
Game day preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks look to bounce back, visit streaking New York Knicks
The Bucks are starting their road trip in the Big Apple.
Ground-up decision: How Bills, Bengals led the way after Damar Hamlin collapsed
While NFL officials insisted all week that they never intended to restart the Bills-Bengals game, interviews by ESPN with coaches, players, union officials and team executives have told another story: Postponing the game was a ground-up decision.
Comments / 0