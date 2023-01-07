People come from all over the country to take a Monument Valley tour because of the unique and iconic beauty of the park’s geological formations, which have been popularized by decades of Hollywood movies and advertisements shot in the park. Monument Valley’s Hollywood story starts during the late 1920s, in the middle of the Great Depression. The Depression had hit the Navajo community particularly hard, and the tribe was desperate for a new source of income. A local businessman named Harry Goulding traveled to Los Angeles on behalf of the Navajo, and a mixture of persistence and dumb luck allowed him to meet with famous director John Ford. Ford was impressed by Goulding’s photographs of Monument Valley, and the rest is history.

