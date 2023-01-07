ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

24/7 Wall St.

30 of the Most Iconic Movie Guns

Guns have featured prominently in movies since cinema began. They first appeared on screen as early as 1894, when Editon Studios produced silent film clips of shooting exhibitions by real-life legendary sharpshooters Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill Cody. Since then, firearms have appeared in thousands upon thousands of films in numerous genres – Westerns, mysteries, […]
Collider

10 Most Intense Gunfights In Western Movies, Ranked

Westerns are known for several characteristics such as a desert backdrop, brave cowboys and ruthless outlaws but no true Western is complete without a gunfight. Almost every Western movie has some sort of shoot-out either between the hero and villain or a gunfight with numerous gunslingers against a gang of thieves.
ARIZONA STATE
Frank Mastropolo

How 'Time of the Season' Resurrected the Zombies

When the Zombies arrived at London’s Abbey Road studios in August 1967, their creativity was high but success was in the past. The British Invasion band had two innovative hits, 1964’s “She’s Not There,” followed the next year by “Tell Her No.”
Deseret News

The history of the Beehive House

At the corner of State Street and South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, the historic Beehive House stands. What is the Beehive House? Who lived at the Beehive House? What was the Beehive House used for? How to tour Beehive House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
actiontourguide.com

What is Monument Valley Known For?

People come from all over the country to take a Monument Valley tour because of the unique and iconic beauty of the park’s geological formations, which have been popularized by decades of Hollywood movies and advertisements shot in the park. Monument Valley’s Hollywood story starts during the late 1920s, in the middle of the Great Depression. The Depression had hit the Navajo community particularly hard, and the tribe was desperate for a new source of income. A local businessman named Harry Goulding traveled to Los Angeles on behalf of the Navajo, and a mixture of persistence and dumb luck allowed him to meet with famous director John Ford. Ford was impressed by Goulding’s photographs of Monument Valley, and the rest is history.
Collider

'A Man Called Otto' Shows What It’s Like to Be Poor in America

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for A Man Called Otto. As evidenced by Spike Lee’s remake of Oldboy, the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell, and the underwhelming reimaging of Force Majeure into Downhill, English-language remakes of beloved international films often go disastrously awry. The topics and themes that are relevant in one country aren’t always easily transferable, but being too similar doesn't give a remake any power of its own. However, A Man Called Otto is a rare exception to that trend; based on the Swedish film and novel A Man Called Ove, the film takes the same basic premise, but uses it to deconstruct economic inequity in the modern United States.
thedigitalfix.com

New Alien movie starts filming soon

Ever since the original Alien movie hit our screens over 40 years ago, Hollywood has not stopped pumping out new instalments in the science fiction movie franchise. Well, the next one is on the way, and it starts shooting very soon. Despite the first movie and its ‘80s movie sequel,...
Collider

Our Favorite Star Wars Ripoffs From 'Rebel Moon' to 'Spaceballs'

In the annals of pop culture, perhaps no film franchise has had as much of an effect on the world as Star Wars. The space fantasy saga has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and will more than likely continue to do so through its various incarnations. In fact, the latest inspiration will be coming to screens in the form of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The massive space epic was ironically born from a Star Wars pitch that Snyder developed prior to Disney buying Lucasfilm, and Netflix is hoping to make it into a bona fide franchise.
Collider

Best Mexican Horror Movies

Mexico is a country ripe with centuries of rich history and urban legends. It is no wonder, then, that some of the best horror films have risen out of the brilliant minds of Mexico’s most talented filmmakers. Often underappreciated in comparison to the likes of J-horror, Mexican horror offers its own unique cultural perspective, exploring how utterly terrifying it is to be human. From horror stories rooted in fantastical realism all the way to terrifyingly bleak peeks into the worst facets of reality, this list of films aims to introduce you to the glorious and macabre world of Mexican terror. And these are only the tip of the iceberg.

