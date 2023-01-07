Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
Will LA pull the trigger on a deal in time?
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Look: This Absurd Play Call By Andy Reid Is Going Viral On Saturday
With the top seed in the AFC still up for grabs this Saturday, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are laying it all on the line. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 24-3 at halftime, but one play call from the Kansas City skipper this afternoon has NFL fans scratching their heads. Late in the ...
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Dan McLaughlin to leave position as Cardinals broadcaster, focus on recovery
Dan McLaughlin is leaving his longtime post as Cardinals television broadcaster. He was charged last week with a felony charge of “persistent” driving while intoxicated offender.
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trevor Bauer: The worst contract in Los Angeles Dodgers history
The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped they had the missing piece to their rotation in Trevor Bauer. Instead, he turned out to be an expensive mistake. Due to his 194 game suspension and being designated for assignment now that he has been reinstated, the Dodgers will have received a grand total of 17 appearances over the three year, $102 million contract he had signed.
What's next for Detroit Tigers' bullpen after trading Gregory Soto? Look to free agency
The Detroit Tigers could have kept Gregory Soto. Hard-throwing left-handed relievers with multiple years of team control are some of the most valuable pitchers to any organization. Soto fit the profile for the Tigers: He won't become a free agent until after the 2025 season, and his fastball often reaches triple digits. As the Tigers' closer, the two-time All-Star succeeded in more than 92% of save opportunities in the past two seasons.
What Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.
Chiefs Pro-Bowler confirms what everyone suspected about Kansas City this season
The 2022 season was supposed to be the year that the Kansas City Chiefs were finally overtaken in the AFC West. After Kansas City traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and the rest of the AFC West improved (the Denver Broncos traded for Rusell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams, and the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Khalil Mack), the expectation from many was that the Chiefs’ reign was finally over.
John Mozeliak talks Cardinals off-season
As Spring Training approaches, the Cardinals are preparing to get back into the swing of things. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozelaik joined KMOX to talk about the off season and what to expect this spring.
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Milwaukee Brewers swing another trade, this time sending a reliever away to the Seattle Mariners for a pitching prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers have struck a deal with the Seattle Mariners for the second time this winter. The Brewers dealt from a crowded bullpen picture and traded reliever Justin Topa in exchange for pitching prospect Joseph Hernandez on Saturday. ...
NFL Player Transported To Hospital Following Significant Injury
Just one week after the tragic events that took place between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills where Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, another player had to be transported to the hospital with significant health concerns.
