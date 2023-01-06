The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix is a new murder mystery movie that asks the question: Hey, what if Edgar Allan Poe was there?. The Pale Blue Eye, which began streaming today, is a movie adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel of the same name. Christian Bale stars as a seasoned 19th-century detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) who teams up with a young and eager Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy. Most of us know Edgar Allan Poe as that goth poet dude who loved ravens, but true scholars know Poe was also instrumental to the creation of the detective fiction genre as its known today. That’s most likely because he was a really good writer, and not because he was involved in a real-life murder mystery at a young age.

3 DAYS AGO