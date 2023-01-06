Read full article on original website
NPR
Our favorite authors share their favorite books
You have favorite books, and you have favorite authors. But what about your favorite author's favorite book?. All Things Considered hosts Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly and Juana Summers asked three authors that exact question, and got them to break down their most beloved reads, as well as how they relate to their own work.
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
bookriot.com
The Best Mystery Books: 2023 Upcoming Titles
There are plenty of exciting new book releases to look forward to in 2023, particularly when it comes to mystery novels. While the upcoming year is set to bring plenty of highly anticipated new titles to shelves from across all genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, romance, and nonfiction, it will be a particularly rich year for some of the best mystery books. 2023 promises pulse-pounding murder mysteries and cozy whodunits. You’re sure to find a title that suits your interest on this list.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. Christoffer Carlsson (transl. Rachel Willson-Broyles), Blaze Me a Sun. “The first great crime novel of 2023 is Blaze Me a Sun by the decorated Swedish crime writer Chrisoffer Carlsson, who twines together national and personal trauma to devastating effect.”
crimereads.com
Authors Who Write Outstanding Mystery Series and Stellar Standalones
Writing a series is like spending a weekend with old friends, taking long walks to catch up and to ponder the future. Eating familiar food, laughing at old jokes, and going home refreshed, grounded by sharing part of your life with people you know inside out. Writing a standalone is...
Is ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Based on a True Story? How Edgar Allan Poe Inspired the Netflix Mystery
The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix is a new murder mystery movie that asks the question: Hey, what if Edgar Allan Poe was there?. The Pale Blue Eye, which began streaming today, is a movie adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel of the same name. Christian Bale stars as a seasoned 19th-century detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) who teams up with a young and eager Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy. Most of us know Edgar Allan Poe as that goth poet dude who loved ravens, but true scholars know Poe was also instrumental to the creation of the detective fiction genre as its known today. That’s most likely because he was a really good writer, and not because he was involved in a real-life murder mystery at a young age.
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to BuzzFeed
And TBR lists. Might I suggest a recent release to get you started? In that case, perusing 2022 best book of the year lists is a great way to find your next read. As the year rolls to a close, bookworms have gotten one more source of reading inspiration courtesy of Buzzfeed, which assembled nine staff writers and contributors to compile their 25 favorite books of 2022. From memoirs to fantasy novels, here are their picks:
crimereads.com
9 Literary Classics for the Contemporary Crime Reader
I spent a year after college teaching English in a quiet little town in Moravia. Without Internet, a television with only two channels (one German, the other Czech), and no friends, I did a lot of reading. My focus during this time was legendary. I flipped the pages through Crime and Punishment as if it were a convenience store bodice-ripper, so taken was I by the tortured young protagonist (23 years old, just like me!) who wondered, in his half-starved, desperate state, if killing someone might be justified—nay, even the ethical thing to do!—if the victim was a bad person.
Phys.org
My kid won't read chapter books. What do I do?
Many children start school excited about learning to read. And parents too! After many years of reading and re-reading (seemingly ad nauseam) favorite picture books aloud, it's thrilling to see your child develop their own reading skills. But what if they seem to be "stuck" on books that still use...
morningbrew.com
Indie romance writing community rocked by author who returned after faking her own death
In the biggest scandal to hit Facebook since we got banned for offering a bag of half-eaten tortilla chips in our neighborhood Buy Nothing group, indie romance author Susan Meachen posted that she’s actually alive. She faked her own death for over two years. Meachen is/was/??? known in the...
Apple's AI audiobooks are no match for Audible
Apple's automated audiobook narration is useful for accessibility, but real people do it better
Young adult books roundup – reviews
The year kicks off with a clutch of excellent debuts for young adult readers. In Ravena Guron’s This Book Kills (Usborne), British-Indian scholarship student Jess Choudary finds herself under suspicion of murder at her elite boarding school. Wealthy classmate Hugh Henry Van Boren is found dead in the woods, the crime scene set up to look like a scene from one of her short stories. Jess’s hunt for the real killer reveals the dark side of privilege, pairing boarding school drama with deliciously plotted Agatha Christie-style mystery. This one will be catnip for fans of Holly Jackson and Karen M McManus.
slj.com
Fuse 8 n’ Kate: Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rick retold by Eric A. Kimmel, ill. Janet Stevens
It was a storytime staple for me back when I was a children’s librarian. But how has this 1988 picture book stood up over the intervening years? Today it’s time to accompany our previous spider-filled picture book The Spider and the Fly with another eight-legged potential classic. We’ve done one other Eric A. Kimmel book on the podcast before (remember Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins?). In spite of the sheer number of times I’ve read this book, Kate finds PLENTY of details in Janet Stevens’s art that I missed entirely over the years. We talk spiky hippo elbows, the empowerment of clever female animals, cultural appropriation, Neil Gaiman, and more.
bookriot.com
Elizabeth Bennet Lives: Literary Present Tense
At a literary site like Book Riot, we typically describe events in fiction in present tense, as if they are happening now. This is called literary present tense and is used regardless of the tense in which the text is written. Pride and Prejudice is written in past tense, but to describe the novel, I’d say, “Elizabeth Bennet lives in Hertfordshire.” Literary present tense may seem baffling because many books take place over a long period. Many novels are written primarily in the past tense or switch between tenses. Literary present tense makes discussions of books less confusing and keeps them fresh and relevant.
CNET
Apple Books Adds AI Narration to Some Audiobooks
Apple Books is adding artificial intelligence narrators to some audiobooks, pitching the move as a cheaper, more accessible option for small or indie publishers to adapt their titles to audio formats. So far, the digital book store has developed four distinct voices for romance and fiction books, as well as nonfiction and self development.
The Written World and the Unwritten World by Italo Calvino review – a box of delights
Can there be much material left in Italo Calvino’s desk drawers? Since the death of the puckish Italian polymath in 1985, no fewer than six collections of his nonfiction have appeared in English, gathered into the autobiographical (The Road to San Giovanni, Hermit in Paris) or the literary-critical (Six Memos for the Next Millennium, Why Read the Classics?).
Kirkus Reviews
2023 Preview: Children’s Books
What I love most about my job is that the celebrations never seem to stop—we just feted the best of 2022, and now it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 titles we’re excited about. Read on for some kid lit you won’t want to miss—from poignant graphic memoirs to quirky picture-book tributes to hats.
bookriot.com
A Perfectly Inoffensive School Library
Book censorship in school libraries continues to rise. A Texas school district pulled 41 titles from the shelves, including the Bible, to put them under further review. Missouri passed a bill that makes any text with “visual depictions” of “graphic material” illegal to have available in schools. This has caused the removal of many graphic novels. Some groups, like Moms for Liberty among others, have suggested giving books a rating system, like movies. Julia Rittenberg explains in depth why that won’t work. Kelly Jensen reports extensively every week on censorship news around the United States. Weekly, I check in about what is going on in an effort to stay informed for when the books in my library will inevitably be challenged and possibly banned. It’s important I stay apprised of the falsely named “culture wars” around book banning.
Classic Detective Stories and Influential Science Fiction Entered the Public Domain This Year
Each year brings with it a new array of additions to the public domain. What does that mean for you as a viewer or movies or a reader of books? That depends. When The Great Gatsby entered the public domain, it resulted in a number of publishers releasing deluxe editions with new introductions and memorable cover art. Sometimes a work entering the public domain has unexpected consequences — like the release of a slasher film inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh. (Oh, bother.) So, what does 2023 have in store for us?
momcollective.com
The Book Lover’s Guide to Books & Reading in 2023
If you have followed us for any amount of time (especially over on Instagram stories), you know that I am a huge, huge book nerd. Like, Rory Gilmore level book nerd. No shame here–I’m proud of it! And as it turns out, many of you are just as book-crazy (or even more so!) as me. For that reason, our team has put together a fun guide to books and reading for the new year. Book challenges, reading apps, favorite products, favorite local bookshops and libraries…we’ve got it all! We hope you find something here to inspire, revive, or boost your reading life in 2023. Read on, friends!
