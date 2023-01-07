Read full article on original website
Madison strip mall shooting: 2 arrested in deaths of 2 women; more than 200 rounds fired
Vowing to arrest anyone involved in a Saturday night shooting, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said two people are in custody on reckless murder charges today following an incident that involved hundreds of shots fired at a surprise 21st birthday party. At a Monday news conference, Turner said to expect...
One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect
Huntsville police say one person was shot to death in an incident Sunday night. Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road at 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. They found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released....
Woman struck, killed when she got out of disabled vehicle among 3 dead following Jeffco traffic crashes
Three people died over the weekend following Jefferson County traffic crashes, including a woman who was struck on Elton B. Stephens Expressway after she got out of her disabled vehicle. Procha Patrice Williams , 34, was struck at 2:28 a.m. Sunday on Elton B. Stephens Expressway northbound at the U.S....
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in Madison County strip mall shooting
At least two people are dead and multiple people are injured after an early morning shooting just outside of Huntsville, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall near the intersection of Mastin Drive and U.S. Highway 72, just outside the city limits of Huntsville.
Veteran lawman named chief deputy of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
A veteran of the Shelby County Sheriff’s office has been promoted to the rank of chief deputy. Sheriff John Samaniego on Monday announced the promotion of Clay Hammac, who was previously a major with the department. The new rank became effective Friday. Hammac, who began his law enforcement career...
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed in northeast Alabama Saturday night
A Woodville, Alabama, man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Jackson County Saturday night, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James Webb, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers said he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. The accident happened on Jackson County 8, about three miles north of the town of Woodville in Jackson County.
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 459 in Hoover
A man was killed late Saturday in a fiery crash in Hoover. Hoover police and firefighters responded at 11 p.m. to a report of a wreck on Interstate 459 southbound near mile marker 11. That location is a mile north of the Highway 150 exit. Officers arrived to find a...
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
Pig on the loose spotted on I-59 in Springville eludes authorities
This little piggy is causing a headache for authorities. A pig that has been spotted “multiple times” in the median of I-59 in Springville has evaded police and animal control officers attempting to capture it on Friday as authorities consult state law enforcement agencies on a plan to save the swine.
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Huntsville author: What we learned and should have learned from COVID crisis
The middle leaders are the people who make the trains run on time. That is a constant theme for local writer and columnist Tim Allston. Allston is playing a key role in Huntsville and Madison County’s kickoff of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday weekend celebration. He’ll be participating in a book signing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Harrison Senior Wellness & Advocacy Center. The signing is hosted by the center’s “Same Book Different Pages” club. Among his works includes the book “U.S. Politics, The Rise of Silver Mettle Leaders.”
Folklife in the South symposium coming to Alabama in June
A regional gathering for the celebration and study of Southern folk art and culture is coming to Alabama in June. After a six-year hiatus, the Folklife in the South (FITS) gathering will reconvene. Details on the American Folklore Society website describe the symposium as an opportunity to bring together “folklorists, community leaders, cultural workers, and traditional artists from throughout the Southeast to share knowledge and collaborate on issues affecting the region as a whole.”
Former Auburn WR Lee Guess stepping away after 1 year as Pinson Valley’s head coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Lee Guess has stepped down as head football coach at Pinson Valley after one season. In a statement to AL.com Monday afternoon, Guess wrote that balancing the responsibilities of being a head coach at the Class 6A level with family obligations proved to be a tough hurdle.
Krystal opening prototype restaurant in Center Point: First new location in 6 years
Krystal is hosting its first company store opening in more than six years at a new location in Center Point Tuesday. And it’s also the debut of its smaller prototype design - a 1,700-square-foot drive-thru without a dining room, using a smaller footprint. The new location, at 2408 Center...
The new Birmingham Public Library Bookmobile is almost ready for the public
After more than a year of planning, the Birmingham Public Library is ready to reveal its new bookmobile—a vehicle designed to offer traveling library services across the city of Birmingham. In 2021, the BJCTA, in collaboration with local developer Ed Ticheli, donated a paratransit bus to the BPL Board...
Basketball roundup: Huntsville hammers No. 1 Grissom; Holtville wins 1st county title
Huntsville opened Class 7A Area 7 play in grand fashion, whipping top-ranked Grissom 59-42 on the Tigers’ home court on Friday. In front of a packed house, the visitors snapped Grissom’s 18-game home winning streak – which started after a loss to Huntsville on Jan. 8, 2021.
