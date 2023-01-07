ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attalla, AL

One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect

Huntsville police say one person was shot to death in an incident Sunday night. Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road at 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. They found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in Madison County strip mall shooting

At least two people are dead and multiple people are injured after an early morning shooting just outside of Huntsville, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall near the intersection of Mastin Drive and U.S. Highway 72, just outside the city limits of Huntsville.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Pedestrian struck by truck, killed in northeast Alabama Saturday night

A Woodville, Alabama, man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Jackson County Saturday night, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James Webb, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers said he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. The accident happened on Jackson County 8, about three miles north of the town of Woodville in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 459 in Hoover

A man was killed late Saturday in a fiery crash in Hoover. Hoover police and firefighters responded at 11 p.m. to a report of a wreck on Interstate 459 southbound near mile marker 11. That location is a mile north of the Highway 150 exit. Officers arrived to find a...
HOOVER, AL
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
Huntsville author: What we learned and should have learned from COVID crisis

The middle leaders are the people who make the trains run on time. That is a constant theme for local writer and columnist Tim Allston. Allston is playing a key role in Huntsville and Madison County’s kickoff of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday weekend celebration. He’ll be participating in a book signing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Harrison Senior Wellness & Advocacy Center. The signing is hosted by the center’s “Same Book Different Pages” club. Among his works includes the book “U.S. Politics, The Rise of Silver Mettle Leaders.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Folklife in the South symposium coming to Alabama in June

A regional gathering for the celebration and study of Southern folk art and culture is coming to Alabama in June. After a six-year hiatus, the Folklife in the South (FITS) gathering will reconvene. Details on the American Folklore Society website describe the symposium as an opportunity to bring together “folklorists, community leaders, cultural workers, and traditional artists from throughout the Southeast to share knowledge and collaborate on issues affecting the region as a whole.”
ALABAMA STATE
