The middle leaders are the people who make the trains run on time. That is a constant theme for local writer and columnist Tim Allston. Allston is playing a key role in Huntsville and Madison County’s kickoff of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday weekend celebration. He’ll be participating in a book signing at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Harrison Senior Wellness & Advocacy Center. The signing is hosted by the center’s “Same Book Different Pages” club. Among his works includes the book “U.S. Politics, The Rise of Silver Mettle Leaders.”

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO