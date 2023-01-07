Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Legend DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your CravingsCorrie WritingSan Diego, CA
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
NBC Sports
Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies
The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option...
SF Giants trade Yunior Marte to Phillies for pitching prospect
The SF Giants acquired intriguing left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller from the Phillies in a trade for righty Yunior Marte.
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Yardbarker
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits big milestone in his rehab
Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a big milestone in his rehabilitation process. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities. This is a positive development for the San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder who might be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab.
Yardbarker
Outfielder AJ Pollock agrees to one-year deal with Mariners
Many viewed Pollock’s decision to hit free agency as rather surprising given his underwhelming season on the South Side. The 35-year-old slashed .245/.292/.389 (120-for-489) with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 92 wRC+, 0.5 fWAR. Like the rest of the team, the veteran outfielder dealt with a couple of injuries but nothing significant enough that can be attributed to his down year.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces he has cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma via Instagram. His treatment begins Monday.
Yardbarker
Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes Optimistic With Shelby Miller
A former first-round pick in the 2009 Major League Draft, Shelby Miller signing a one-year contract for $1.5 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers signals yet another chance for their pitching staff to revitalize an arm. Just like Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney demonstrated last season, the Dodgers arguably are...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
FOX Sports
Mariners acquire right-hander Justin Topa from Brewers
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners on Saturday acquired Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joseph Hernandez in a trade of right-handed pitchers. Topa, who turns 32 on March 7, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
Comments / 0