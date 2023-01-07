MINNEAPOLIS — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the Timberwolves put together one of their most complete performances of the season, leading scorer Anthony Edwards left the game in the third quarter with left hip soreness and didn't return.Los Angeles was playing without stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota...

