Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Related
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
Trail Blazers lose 117-105 at Toronto Raptors, fall below .500 for 1st time this season: At the buzzer
Poor three-point shooting, a season-high in turnovers and weak bench play. The Portland Trail Blazers closely followed their recent recipe for disaster during a 117-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena. The only ingredient missing Sunday from the Blazers’ three previous road losses was poor fourth...
Nets' Jacque Vaughn says 'guarding the basketball' was key to win over Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets had a tough night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. In their 108-102 win over the Pelicans, the Nets had to battle back from a 15-point deficit to win a game in which superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to go 16-of-48 (33%) from the field which includes Irving shooting 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line.
FOX Sports
Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
FOX Sports
Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96
D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert...
Gobert, Timberwolves beat short-handed Clippers 128-115
MINNEAPOLIS — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the Timberwolves put together one of their most complete performances of the season, leading scorer Anthony Edwards left the game in the third quarter with left hip soreness and didn't return.Los Angeles was playing without stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota...
NBA
Turner Thriving, Embracing Veteran Role on Young Pacers Roster
Reflecting on Myles Turner’s season thus far, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle compared the 26-year-old center to one of the franchise’s all-time greats: Jermaine O’Neal. Not in the big mens’ individual playing styles, but how their work on and off the hardwood made both their teams...
Lakers' LeBron James, Cavs' Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Lakers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Interestingly, both players only appeared in three of their teams’ four games, though they were both undefeated when they played. James won for the Western Conference, while Mitchell was the East’s winner.
FOX Sports
Blazers lose 7th straight on road, Raptors win 117-105
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 27 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 117-105 on Sunday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 against his former team and Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby each had 14 as...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Comments / 0