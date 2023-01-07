Read full article on original website
Backstrom, Wilson return as Capitals blank Blue Jackets, 1-0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday night. It marked the first time Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs in May. Both underwent major […]
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss at Edmonton Oilers; Cale Makar scores OT game winner to end slump
The Avalanche won in overtime on the road Saturday night, 3-2, against the Edmonton Oilers. Here are three takeaways from the victory. Slump ends The Avalanche, desperate for a victory having lost in five consecutive outings, faced a road challenge Saturday against likely the best player in the world; Oilers center Connor McDavid. A solid litmus test for the resolve of this injured-but-still-talented Colorado team. Would they finally break their...
Yardbarker
Penguins cruise past Coyotes, snap 6-game skid
Jake Guentzel scored twice on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins, who were 0-4-2 in their past six games and won despite going 0-for-6 on the power play to extend their drought to 0-for-21 over the last four games.
FOX Sports
Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes host the Devils after Pacioretty's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (25-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-7, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils after Max Pacioretty's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Hurricanes' 4-3 shootout loss. Carolina is 25-8-7 overall with a...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Reichel, Domi Lead Blackhawks in OT Win Over Flames
Lukas Reichel nets first NHL goal, three-point night as Chicago posts second straight win. For the first time since October, the Blackhawks have recorded two back-to-back wins. Lukas Reichel led the way for Chicago in the win with both his first NHL goal and first multi-point NHL game. "Last game...
NBC Sports
Mantha calls healthy scratch a ‘wake-up call’
ARLINGTON, Va. — With the returns of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Sunday came a series of roster decisions for the Capitals. They had to open two roster spots, clearing salary cap space and reshuffle a lineup that had produced the NHL’s best record over the last month-plus.
FOX Sports
Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (12-25-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay is 24-13-1 overall and 15-4-1 at...
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom
With both Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina both nearing returns to action, the Detroit Red Wings have made a roster decision. On Sunday afternoon, the Red Wings announced they have assigned LW Elmer Soderblom to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In 21 games with the Red Wings during his rookie campaign, Soderblom has recorded five goals and three assists. He scored the game-winning goal on New Year’s Eve against the Ottawa Senators.
Yardbarker
Mitchell Marner nets 500th point as Leafs trip up Wings
Mitchell Marner reached 500 career points with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Saturday night. Marner, who added a third-period assist for his 501st career point, reached the milestone in his 467th game. John Tavares added two goals and Pontus Holmberg...
