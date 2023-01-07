Read full article on original website
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
Becky Lynch Match Cut From 'WWE Raw' on Hulu
Viewers who wait and watch WWE Raw on Hulu might have been wondering where Becky Lynch was on Monday night's episode. Well, she was actually featured in the episode in both a promo segment and a match. However, WWE opted not to include her in the 90-minute version of Raw delivered to Hulu after the live episode's broadcast on USA Network. While this first Raw episode of 2023 was particularly stacked, it's an odd choice to omit one of WWE's biggest Superstars.
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Care About Wrestling
A WWE Hall of Famer has questioned how much Ronda Rousey cares about wrestling and thinks that she could go “into business” for herself. Ronda Rousey made her name as an Olympic judoka, winning a bronze medal at the Beijing Games in 2008 before going on to revolutionise the world of MMA through her show-stealing fights in the UFC.
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/9/23)
WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event
Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, rumors, match card, location, date
The WWE Universe will have a lot of counting to do at the Royal Rumble. The beloved battle royal event returns for its 35th iteration when WWE sets up at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 28. The modern version of the Royal Rumble features two matches:...
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
WWE's Uncle Howdy Identity Possibly Revealed Ahead of WWE Raw
Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, he has been combatting the mysterious masked figure Uncle Howdy. While initially believed to be another persona of Wyatt's, Howdy appeared in the flesh on the Dec. 16 episode of SmackDown with Wyatt already in the ring, confirming the two were not the same person. And even though he was shrouded in darkness, a photo of Howdy's full face quickly began circulating online. Fans immediately came to the conclusion that Howdy is none other than Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas, who was released by the company back in 2021 after being off TV for roughly a year.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Returning To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.
WWE Confirms Champion Will Reveal What’s Next On RAW
WWE has a lot going on with their backstage politics and internal workings. Through it all, they still have several hours of television that they must produce each week. Now we know about another segment to expect next week. We previously reported that Alexa Bliss is set for a segment...
WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Whether WWE Could Be Purchased By The Khan Family
Remember in July when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from WWE? Well, it truly does seem that the more things change, the more they stay the same as WWE officially announced McMahon's return to the board. With the idea of a sale firmly on the table, his return has led to loads of speculation — plenty of which having to do with potential buyers.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
