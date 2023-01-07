Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.

1 DAY AGO