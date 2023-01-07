ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Arrested at Capitol on Anniversary of Jan. 6 Mob

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nx1r_0k6PREKW00
Micki Witthoeft following her release. Photo credit: Screen shot, News2Share via YouTube

The mother of a Jan. 6 rioter from San Diego who was shot and killed by Capitol Police while trying to break into the House chambers was arrested during a protest on Friday.

Micki Witthoeft, 58, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, was arrested for allegedly blocking traffic on Capitol grounds on the two-year anniversary of the death of her daughter.

Witthoeft was in a group that did not have a permit to demonstrate and was blocking traffic on Independence Avenue in Washington.

“A woman in the group was given multiple warnings to get out of the road,” police said in a statement. “The woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested.”

Police said Witthoeft was processed and released after being given a citation to appear in court at a later date.

During the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, Babbitt attempted to climb through broken glass in one of the doors to the House chambers. An officer inside fired one round from his service pistol, striking Babbitt in the left shoulder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia cleared the officer of wrongdoing, concluding that he acted in self-defense and in the defense of members of Congress.

Comments / 38

Lisa
2d ago

She wanted to go into the Capitol. She was screaming at the police. She just like her daughter did not comply with the officers.

Reply(4)
6
copwill
2d ago

I heard Ashley babbitt did not comply with the police and was a drug addict and once held a gun to a pregnant woman. OH wait a minute that was someone. else never mind.

Reply(2)
3
Dane Daniels
2d ago

Babbitt the only person that actual died on Jan 6 was unarmed and shot point blank in the face while pinned to a glass door. She couldn’t back off even if she wanted to,

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete expected to take weeks

Next week, a preliminary hearing is set for her husband, Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. Wednesday’s hearing is not a trial. There are no jurors. Evidence will be presented, and witnesses will testify over two to three weeks in the Downtown San Diego courthouse. In the end,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Imperial Valley Pastor, Wife Sentenced in Fraud Case

SAN DIEGO - The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries is going to be spending more time behind bars. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in a San Diego courtroom Friday to six months in prison plus six months of home confinement after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Schwank named mayor

Zak Schwank, a four-year member of the Temecula city council, has been named the city’s mayor for 2023, according to a statement on the city’s website. Schwank, who spent the last year as Mayor pro tem, was elected to his second four-year term in November. He was appointed unanimously to the largely ceremonial mayoral position in December.
TEMECULA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed to Death in East Village Homeless Encampment: SDPD

A 41-year-old man was killed in a fight after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a homeless encampment located at 100 17th Street. There, the suspect, who was later identified as 57-year-old Paul Bellow, entered a woman's tent then struck her and held a knife to her throat, according to authorities. Bellow was then involved in a fight with the victim and allegedly stabbed him to death.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Channel

Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Escondido 7-11 clerk writes on his experiences

“Then these three guys come and I’m still on the phone with the dispatcher. And they’re standin’ there — with the gun and the burritos — and she goes, ‘Well, do you still want us to send somebody out?’’ (April 12, 1990)
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego Sheriff Deputy Arrested

Sheriff’s investigation leads to arrest. A felony warrant was issued against Deputy Cory Richey for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested Richey. The arrest occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. as Richey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Fire Investigators Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Fire Near Jetty | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/7/2023 4:55 am LOCATION: Quivira Way & Quivira Court. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Fire-Rescue along with San Diego Police responded to a report of a tent fire near the Quivira Basin Jetty. When Firefighters arrived, they found no tent fire but a Toyota pickup truck that was on fire near the rocks of the jetty. Firefighters discovered that the vehicle was abandoned and no one was seen around it. It is unclear if the vehicle was deliberately set on fire or caught fire after attempting to push the truck into the water. The Metro Arson Strike Team has been requested due to the suspicious nature of the fire. No injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

County provides warning signs of elder abuse

San Diego County’s Adult Protective Services serves adults 60 and older and dependent adults 18 and older, who are harmed, or threatened with harm. APS investigates elder and dependent elder abuse. On Dec. 29, the County Aging & Independent Services provided a webinar on the types of elder abuse and how caregivers, family, and friends can report suspected elder abuse.
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy