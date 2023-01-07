ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahoa, HI

bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged with Commercial Burglary & Auto Theft

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 42-year-old Nathan Kalani Niihau with various property and drug-related offenses after he was located sleeping within a stolen truck in Hilo. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Nowelo Street,...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Five Arrested In Large Affray In Downtown Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Two adults and three juveniles were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, following a report of a large affray in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street. (BIVN) – A reported “large affray” in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of two adults and three juveniles.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Honokaʻa Man Dies After Vehicle Veers Off Road

HONOKAʻA, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old driver lost consciousness and veered off Kalaniai Road on Friday afternoon, before being pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – A Honokaʻa man died after he reportedly lost consciousness while driving, and his vehicle veered off Kalaniai Road on Friday afternoon.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandnow.com

Update: Missing 66-year-old woman located in good health

Update: Police say 66-year-old Mary Raye, who was previously reported as missing, was located Jan. 7 in good health in Pāhoa. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition.
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge

Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Civil Defense: Siren went off in Hilo area due to malfunction; no emergency

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Hilo area Monday morning. Residents said they heard the siren go off around 4 a.m. Officials are investigating the incident. This story will be updated. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Warning Siren Sounds False Alarm In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - State officials are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding that occurred on Monday morning. (BIVN) – Emergency officials say the siren that sounded in Hilo at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, was a false alarm. “The siren sounding heard in the Hilo...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Expect plume of steam over Waimea hospital while MRI is de-energized

In preparation for the arrival of a new magnetic resonance imaging machine later this year, Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea on Jan. 9 will be de-energizing its existing MRI. During the de-energizing process, helium is released through a roof vent. There is no danger to the...
WAIMEA, HI

