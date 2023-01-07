Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74
On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Yardbarker
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
Phillies got ‘inside information’ on Gregory Soto, Kody Clemens before Tigers trade
The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off an intriguing trade on Saturday, acquiring closer Gregory Soto and utility man Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands. It also appears GM Dave Dombrowski had some inside information before deciding to bring in the two players.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Red Sox were close to adding the former Yankee
Yardbarker
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ star outfield prospect should be off-limits after huge developmental leap
Jasson Dominguez has been one of the most prized prospects in recent memory for the New York Yankees. I still remember when he was just 16 years old when we signed him in the international signing pool, and now he’s 19 and continuing to advance through the minor leagues. Though the expectations for him are very lofty, with comps to the Mick and Mike Trout already having been thrown out there, the future is still insanely bright for The Martian.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have an explosive arm ready to take off in 2023
Arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, the Yankees are loaded with talent from top to bottom. While the high-leverage arms in the bullpen and the star-studded rotation are what get the most coverage (and rightfully so), the Yankees have a reliever in the backend of their bullpen that could take a huge leap in 2023. The Yankees are at the forefront of pitching development, taking what pitchers do extremely well and optimizing it in a manner that allows them to have success at the highest level of professional baseball. Albert Abreu had a turbulent 2022, but he showed that he has some of the best raw stuff in the game.
Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East
Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position ahead of next season. There aren't a ton of great options on the free agent market, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels have been linked to one of them in Elvis Andrus. "Elvis...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox could use another move or two if they want to compete in 2023. Boston has had a roller coaster of an offseason so far and there still is plenty of time before Spring Training kicks off. After finishing 78-84 in 2022 the Red Sox have had plenty of holes to fill this offseason and one the team still needs to address is the catcher position.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
A former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the comeback trail after spending all of 2022 in the minor leagues. The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Monday.
Yardbarker
2 Most Important Players For Yankees In 2023
With the offseason winding down, the New York Yankees are heading into 2023 with World Series aspirations. However, it will be important for certain players to step up to make this a reality. Here are the two most important players for the Yankees in 2023, and why their success will...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Sign Tim Locastro to Minor League Deal
Locastro spent last season with the Yankees, appearing in 38 games while batting .186 with a .588 OPS. The 30-year-old is known for his speed, which is his biggest asset, and versatility, as he has the ability to play all three outfield positions. The Mets were in desperate need of...
Yardbarker
2 Areas New York Mets Must Address After Carlos Correa Resolution
Once the Mets come to a resolution on the Carlos Correa situation, there is still work to be done in the roster building department. Here are two key areas the Mets must address after the Correa saga concludes. Bullpen. General manager Billy Eppler did a great job addressing the high-leverage...
Yardbarker
The Yankees made one significant outfield upgrade that will pay off in 2023
The New York Yankees haven’t made any significant upgrades aside from inking Carlos Rodon to round out the starting rotation. Retaining Aaron Judge isn’t viewed as an improvement but rather an essential retention, so general manager Brian Cashman still has his work cut out for him this off-season.
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pittsburgh Pirates Have ‘Unrealistic Asks’
With MLB free agency slowing after top players signed respective contracts, some of the focus shifted to a potential Bryan Reynolds trade as he looks to move on from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds made his trade request in early December due to contract extension negotiations with the Pirates seemingly reaching...
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Comments / 1