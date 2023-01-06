ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

La Brea Bakery Downtown Disney And Los Angeles Locations Closing

The Downtown Disney La Brea Bakery location and another in Los Angeles have officially closed, the company announced on Instagram. The company’s location in Downtown Disney was open for more than 20 years, while its Los Angeles café location was open for more than 30 years, according to the statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Union Station Los Angeles flooding

The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA

Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
BURBANK, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Colorado

What's better than brunch? A whole buffet of delicious brunch eats! Instead of having to choose between waffles and pancakes, you can get both with a nice helping of eggs, bacon, steak, fried chicken, and other must-have dishes. Of course, no meal is complete without sweet treats, mimosas and plenty of bread to fill you up in the morning.
COLORADO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
NBC San Diego

Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds

LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA

