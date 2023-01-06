Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
iheart.com
La Brea Bakery Downtown Disney And Los Angeles Locations Closing
The Downtown Disney La Brea Bakery location and another in Los Angeles have officially closed, the company announced on Instagram. The company’s location in Downtown Disney was open for more than 20 years, while its Los Angeles café location was open for more than 30 years, according to the statement.
foxla.com
Union Station Los Angeles flooding
The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA
Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
SoCal weather: What to know on rainfall totals, road closures and flash flood warnings
As the latest storm batters SoCal, here's what to know about rainfall totals, road closures and conditions to keep you and your family safe.
Heavy rain, high winds arrive in Los Angeles, Orange counties
Rain is starting to fall in Southern California Monday morning, bringing high winds and flood watches to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and prompting President Joe Biden to declare an emergency in the state. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for...
foxla.com
Flooding in Westlake, Los Angeles
Los Angeles is experiencing severe weather with heavy rain and flood warnings. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel.
‘Big rock!’: Boulder closes Malibu Canyon Road; rockslides close other streets
A boulder in the roadway has closed Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Tuesday morning. The road is closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way due to the “Big rock!” just north of the tunnel, Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter. An image shared by Public Works […]
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
Phys.org
Why is drought-weary Los Angeles letting stormwater flow into the Pacific Ocean?
The Los Angeles River roared to life this week as a series of powerful storms moved through the Southland. In Long Beach, 3 feet of water shut down the 710 Freeway in both directions, while flooding in the San Fernando Valley forced the closure of the Sepulveda Basin. It was...
iheart.com
Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Colorado
What's better than brunch? A whole buffet of delicious brunch eats! Instead of having to choose between waffles and pancakes, you can get both with a nice helping of eggs, bacon, steak, fried chicken, and other must-have dishes. Of course, no meal is complete without sweet treats, mimosas and plenty of bread to fill you up in the morning.
“Most Haunted Place In California”- 7 Places You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone
California is known for its beautiful beaches, stunning mountain ranges, and bustling cities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted places in the United States. From abandoned hospitals to haunted hotels, the Golden State has a rich history of paranormal activity. Here are seven of the most haunted places in California:
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
kcrw.com
Amid more rain, how is LA trying to protect people living on the streets?
This week’s storm is expected to be worse than last week, moving more slowly and dumping more rain, with flood watches issued for California’s mountains, coast, valley, and inland. The state is scrambling to help unhoused residents. When it rains, the LA Homeless Service Authority and the LA...
NBC San Diego
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
foxla.com
Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds
LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Comments / 0