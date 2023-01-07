Read full article on original website
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
Seahawks news: Geno Smith’s immediate plead to Lions after overtime win vs. Rams
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks did their part to move closer to securing a playoff berth by defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home Sunday, 19-16. But winning their last two games of the 2022 NFL regular season was not going to be enough for the Seahawks to join the postseason party. All they need to do is for the Detroit Lions not to lose Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
Vikings players react to the Packers being eliminated from the playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings clinched the third seed in the NFC with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but it was the Sunday night game featuring the other two NFC North teams that also had an impact on the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers had an opportunity to...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination
Entering Sunday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers needed only a win to make the playoffs. They were a red-hot team, having won four straight games. Their opponents, the Detroit Lions, had been eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day. On top of that, the game was at Lambeau Field. Everything pointed to a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Packers stunning elimination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
4 bold predictions for Lions vs. Packers
With playoff hopes still on the line, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football to close out the regular season. The Lions’ postseason fate will be decided before their game kicks off, but this matchup is a must-win regardless of how the Rams/Seahawks game goes.
A Number of Starters Are Inactive for the Vikings in Week 18
Head coach Kevin O’Connell stated earlier in the week that the Minnesota Vikings would be playing their starters to begin Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but ahead of the game, they announced that a number of starters would be inactive for Week 18. Here’s the full list of inactives for the Vikings:
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points
In 1945, Green Bay Packers receiver Don Hutson scored 29 points in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. The post Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
