“I felt like my body was…”- Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Body Issues and How She Tackles Them

By Radhika Deshmukh
netflixjunkie.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
DoYouRemember?

Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Parade

'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be

Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
OK! Magazine

Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'

It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
netflixjunkie.com

Problem in Paradise? Prince Harry Reveals He Once “snapped at” Meghan Markle In An Ugly Squabble

After Prince Harry’s comic story about his frozen shaft in his brother-turned-arch-nemesis’ marriage, the latest headline has been breaking the internet today. Earlier Prince Harry had exposed his brother, William by claiming that he had physically assaulted him back in the day over Meghan Markle. He also disclosed his father’s initial thoughts about him when he was born. After a series of bombshells dropped on his estranged family, here is an explosive about on his own.
Popculture

Kelly Osbourne Isn't Happy With Mom Sharon for Sharing Baby News

Kelly Osbourne kept her pregnancy out of the public eye, so she was unsurprisingly not happy when her mother, Sharon Osbourne, shared the news that she gave birth to a baby boy. Sharon let the news slip during Tuesday's episode of the U.K. talk show The Talk, even going so far as to reveal the baby boy's name. This is Osbourne's first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.
netflixjunkie.com

Bravery or Shame? Hailey Bieber Receives Backlash for ‘Nepo Baby’ Tee, With Internet Calling Out Her Father

Hailey Bieber caught up in the nepo baby boom! If you were active on social media at the end of 2022 you might have heard about this term. People have been obsessing over the fact that the kids of famous kids in the industry always have an above hand when it comes to getting opportunities. Adding fire to the prolonged controversy New York Magazine took a violent topic for the final cover story of the year.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson — Find Out The Baby Boy's Name

Kelly Osbourne is officially a mother-of-one! The famous offspring's mom, Sharon Osbourne, broke the news that her daughter welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson during her appearance on the British chat show The Talk on Tuesday, January 4. Gushing over Kelly's experience as a new mom, Sharon shared that it's been "so great," adding that the 38-year-old is keeping her newborn out of the public eye. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."Despite keeping the baby's identity hidden, his grandmother did reveal that his name is Sidney, seemingly named after...

