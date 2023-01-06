Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
lorainccc.edu
Global tracing company p-Chip makes LCCC campus its microchip manufacturing home
Bill Eibon searched all across North America for a facility where p-Chip Corporation could manufacture and test its authentication and tracing microchip. He found the ideal high-tech destination at Lorain... When Tasha Miller thought she’d have to choose between work and staying in LCCC’s sonography program, faculty stepped in to...
lorainccc.edu
Choosing to stay in sonography
13abc.com
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Local disability applicants suffering; Social Security admits problems
This week people on Social Security got an 8.7% increase in payments. It’s a big boost when the system works the way it’s supposed to, but often it doesn’t.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
'It's spreading quickly': Northeast Ohio doctors concerned about new COVID-19 variant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new COVID-19 variant is taking over parts of the country. Northeast Ohio doctors say they're keeping a close eye out and bracing for a possible surge. "The data that we do have does suggest that it's spreading quickly, more quickly than other variants," said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at Cleveland Clinic.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
huroninsider.com
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
