The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 97, Muskegon Heights 48

Alanson 84, Boyne Falls 50

Alma 76, Bay City John Glenn 55

Bad Axe 50, Cass City 41

Barry County Christian School 81, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 43

Battle Creek Harper Creek 31, Hastings 28

Bay City All Saints 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 32

Beal City 70, Lake City 46

Bear Lake 57, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 12

Beaver Island 70, Hannahville Indian 65

Bedford 67, Blissfield 32

Belleville 61, Wayne Memorial 57

Benzie Central 73, Suttons Bay 41

Berkley 50, Troy Athens 38

Big Rapids 73, White Cloud 64

Birmingham Groves 40, Birmingham Seaholm 25

Bridgeport 74, Birch Run 35

Brighton 56, Novi 46

Brown City 52, Harbor Beach 41

Buchanan 54, New Buffalo 36

Burton Atherton 58, Morrice 54

Cadillac 49, Traverse City Central 38

Canton 56, Howell 42

Capac 32, Marlette 29

Carrollton 67, Ithaca 54

Carson City-Crystal 56, Ashley 23

Center Line 67, Madison Heights Lamphere 51

Charlotte 65, Lansing Catholic 57

Chesaning 58, Montrose 57

Clarkston 34, White Lake Lakeland 31

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 58, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45

Clawson 64, Hazel Park 58

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 48, Macomb Dakota 47

Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Sterling Heights 40

Coldwater 34, Parma Western 29

Colon 62, Climax-Scotts 49

Dearborn 75, Livonia Churchill 24

Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 50

Detroit Cass Tech 66, Detroit Southeastern 24

Detroit Cristo Rey 51, Austin Catholic 46

Detroit Jalen Rose 51, Detroit Voyageur 43

Detroit Mumford 61, Detroit Pershing 58

Detroit Old Redford 74, Westfield 33

Detroit Public Safety 64, Pontiac A&T 48

Detroit Renaissance 73, Detroit Denby 35

Detroit Western Intl 75, Detroit Ford 72

Durand 82, Otisville Lakeville 17

East Grand Rapids 72, Greenville 43

East Kentwood 47, Jenison 42

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 63, Caro 61

Escanaba 59, Menominee 46

FAITH HomeSchool 66, Landmark Academy 21

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 73, Bay City Central 28

Flint Hamady 78, Burton Bendle 38

Flint Kearsley 76, Clio 49

Frankenmuth 68, Saginaw Swan Valley 28

Fruitport 56, Holland Christian 41

Gabriel Richard Catholic 62, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48

Galesburg-Augusta 63, Holland Black River 46

Garber 59, Freeland 54

Gibraltar Carlson 38, New Boston Huron 35

Gladstone 41, Gwinn 26

Goodrich 71, Notre Dame Prep 56

Grand Haven 59, Rockford 53

Grand Rapids Christian 68, Byron Center 54

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 27

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 68, Kelloggsville 35

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 75, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 53

Grand Rapids South Christian 45, Forest Hills Eastern 44

Grand Rapids Union 76, Wyoming 66

Grandville 52, Holland West Ottawa 47

Grandville Calvin Christian 73, Belding 32

Grosse Pointe North 52, New Haven 39

Grosse Pointe South 56, Roseville 46

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 47, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43

Hale 58, Atlanta 26

Hamilton 62, Allendale 51

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 70, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 24

Hart 61, North Muskegon 45

Hopkins 58, Sparta 50

Howard City Tri-County 71, Stanton Central Montcalm 61

Hudsonville 54, Caledonia 34

Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Grand Rapids West Catholic 53

Ionia 45, Portland 39

Iron Mountain 63, Westwood 37

Ishpeming 46, Manistique 43

Jackson Northwest 69, Jackson Lumen Christi 33

Kent City 61, Morley-Stanwood 28

Kingston 65, Deckerville 51

L’Anse Creuse 77, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40

Lake Fenton 51, Fenton 50

Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, Wakefield-Marenisco 49

Lake Odessa Lakewood 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 25

Lansing Eastern 52, Williamston 46

Lansing Sexton 59, Eaton Rapids 46

Lawton 54, Constantine 38

Lincoln-Alcona 57, Whittemore-Prescott 47

Livonia Stevenson 54, Franklin LIVONIA MI 52

Ludington 63, Whitehall 52

Mackinaw City 72, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 33

Madison Heights 59, Marine City 30

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 65, Royal Oak Shrine 39

Maple City Glen Lake 45, Kingsley 19

Marshall 52, Otsego 43

Mason 60, St. Johns 32

Mason County Central 58, Ravenna 54

Mattawan 77, Lansing Everett 42

McBain 59, Roscommon 49

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 59, Houghton Lake 28

Midland Dow 71, Bay City Western 33

Milford 52, Walled Lake Central 18

Millington 48, Midland Bullock Creek 42

Montague 57, Fremont 49

Muskegon 51, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 26

New Lothrop 66, Byron 45

Newaygo 87, Grant 67

Northville 58, Hartland 22

Novi Christian 55, Lutheran Westland 44

Oakridge High School 67, Muskegon Orchard View 37

Okemos 87, Owosso 20

Onekama 60, Leland 32

Ontonagon 50, Hancock 47

Ovid-Elsie 65, Mount Morris 24

Oxford 61, Linden 54

Parchment 48, Kalamazoo Christian 43

Peck 65, Kinde-North Huron 39

Port Huron 59, Marysville 32

Port Huron Northern 80, Warren Mott 42

Potterville 54, Webberville 35

Reed City 52, Remus Chippewa Hills 38

Reese 76, Vassar 50

Republic-Michigamme 39, Rock Mid Peninsula 29

Rochester Adams 59, Southfield 23

Romeo 51, Utica Eisenhower 50

Saginaw Heritage 62, Holt 42

Saginaw Nouvel 67, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 52, St. Louis 47

Saline 69, Flat Rock 61

Sandusky 50, Unionville-Sebewaing 38

Saugatuck 67, Martin 19

Shelby 64, Hesperia 30

South Haven, Kan. 60, Gobles 4

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48, St. Clair 45

St. Ignace 89, East Jordan 22

St. Joseph 71, Coloma 30

Standish-Sterling Central 54, Hemlock 34

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 66, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 40

Stevensville Lakeshore 40, Niles 37

Summit Academy North 70, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 6

Tawas 46, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 32

Traverse City St. Francis 62, Midland 53

Troy 70, Auburn Hills Avondale 69

Ubly 63, Memphis 38

Utica 60, Fraser 36

Walled Lake Northern 72, Waterford Kettering 52

Warren Cousino HS 61, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53

Warren De La Salle 38, Birmingham Brother Rice 34

Warren Fitzgerald 36, Warren Lincoln 27

Warren Woods Tower 65, Eastpointe East Detroit 36

Waterford Mott 63, South Lyon 29

Watersmeet 70, L’Anse 21

Watervliet 63, Allegan 53

Wayland Union 68, Cedar Springs 51

Whitmore Lake 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 28

Wyoming Godwin Heights 79, Comstock Park 45

Wyoming Lee 72, Bangor 13

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 73, Grand River Prep 45

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 66, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37

Zeeland West 53, Zeeland East 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brighton Charyl Stockwell vs. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, ccd.

Charlevoix vs. Manton, ccd.

Detroit Leadership vs. Detroit Community, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.

South Lyon East vs. Walled Lake Western, ccd.

St. Mary’s Prep vs. Detroit U-D Jesuit, ppd. to Jan 7th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

