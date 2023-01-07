ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 47, Erie-Mason 40

Alanson 37, Boyne Falls 31

Alma 53, Bay City John Glenn 34

Armada 46, Almont 36

Battle Creek Harper Creek 35, Hastings 34

Belding 66, Grandville Calvin Christian 53

Benzie Central 50, Suttons Bay 13

Big Rapids 54, White Cloud 9

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 51, Bear Lake 28

Birch Run 47, Bridgeport 34

Blissfield 49, Ida 28

Breckenridge 45, Coleman 42

Bronson 53, Quincy 21

Brooklyn Columbia Central 51, Dundee 14

Burr Oak 60, North Adams-Jerome 46

Burton Genesee Christian 68, Burton Bentley 23

Calumet 58, Gladstone 29

Camden-Frontier 27, Waldron 21

Carson City-Crystal 54, Ashley 3

Cedarville 69, Rudyard 30

Coldwater 34, Parma Western 29

Colon 48, Climax-Scotts 28

Davison 41, Ortonville Brandon 38

Dearborn 43, Livonia Churchill 13

Detroit Country Day 65, Plymouth Christian 45

Durand 46, Otisville Lakeville 25

East Grand Rapids 72, Greenville 43

East Kentwood 40, Jenison 37

Eaton Rapids 58, Lansing Everett 16

Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 33

Farwell 44, Clare 37

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 74, Bay City Central 25

Frankenmuth 42, Saginaw Swan Valley 39

Frankfort 53, Buckley 31

Freeland 43, Garber 40

Galesburg-Augusta 43, Holland Black River 37

Gaylord 39, Traverse City West 30

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 59, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 31

Grand Rapids West Catholic 62, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46

Grand Traverse Academy 42, Traverse City Home School 26

Grant 52, Newaygo 42

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 53, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 24

Hale 44, Atlanta 42, OT

Hamilton 40, Allendale 31

Hamtramck 43, Warren Michigan Collegiate 26

Hancock 66, Dollar Bay 30

Harbor Springs 71, Kalkaska 21

Haslett 59, Fowlerville 19

Hemlock 62, Standish-Sterling Central 31

Hillsdale Academy 36, Jackson Christian 26

Holt 56, Saginaw Heritage 38

Hopkins 37, Sparta 25

Houghton 66, Baraga 52

Howell 47, Canton 45

Hudson 46, Clinton 39

Hudsonville 54, Caledonia 34

Indian River-Inland Lakes 58, Onaway 45

Ithaca 56, Carrollton 13

Jackson Northwest 59, Jackson Lumen Christi 32

Kent City 61, Morley-Stanwood 28

L’Anse 60, Watersmeet 50

Lake Fenton 78, Fenton 43

Lake Linden-Hubbell 51, Wakefield-Marenisco 20

Lake Odessa Lakewood 75, Vermontville Maple Valley 22

Lake Orion 66, Holly 10

Lansing Catholic 66, Charlotte 28

Lansing Christian 45, Olivet 44

Lawton 40, Constantine 25

Leslie 46, Stockbridge 42

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 24

Mancelona 57, Pellston 32

Manistee Catholic Central 58, Walkerville 16

Maple City Glen Lake 68, Kingsley 44

Marion 53, Mesick 25

Martin 39, Saugatuck 32

Mason County Eastern 35, Pentwater 20

Merrill 34, Vestaburg 22

Midland 44, Linden 37

Midland Calvary Baptist 53, Bethany Christian 26

Millington 45, Midland Bullock Creek 32

Montague 37, Fremont, Utah 34

Montrose 37, Chesaning 35

Morenci 44, Whiteford 43

Morrice 47, Burton Atherton 27

Mount Pleasant 48, Lapeer 38

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 43, Blanchard Montabella 28

Muskegon 57, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 44

Muskegon Mona Shores 47, Holland 32

Negaunee 64, Iron Mountain 30

North Branch 41, Algonac 19

North Dickinson 55, North Central 26

North Muskegon 39, West Michigan Aviation 33

Northville 46, Hartland 42

Notre Dame Prep 55, Swartz Creek 40

Onsted 51, Hillsdale 28

Oscoda 71, Mio-Au Sable 10

Ovid-Elsie 61, Mount Morris 3

Owosso 45, Okemos 40

Petoskey 52, Alpena 29

Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Laingsburg 16

Pinckney 42, White Lake Lakeland 37

Pittsford 52, Litchfield 25

Portland 49, Ionia 19

Potterville 51, Webberville 33

Reading 43, Concord 25

Reed City 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 19

Rockford 62, Grand Haven 31

Royal Oak Shrine 48, Gabriel Richard Catholic 25

Saginaw Arts and Science 52, Akron-Fairgrove 27

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 47, Saginaw Nouvel 26

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55, St. Louis 30

Salem 41, Plymouth 36

Sand Creek 52, Britton-Deerfield 33

Sandusky 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 28

Sault Ste Marie 58, Cheboygan 19

Shepherd 47, Beaverton 46

South Lyon 42, Waterford Mott 19

Springport 58, Homer 35

St. Catherine 69, Allen Park Cabrini 53

St. Charles 45, Fulton-Middleton 12

St. Johns 36, Mason 31

Stanton Central Montcalm 57, Howard City Tri-County 26

Summerfield 53, Lenawee Christian 51

Tawas 29, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 26

Traverse City Central 52, Cadillac 38

Traverse City St. Francis 63, Grayling 26

Walled Lake Northern 44, Waterford Kettering 10

Warren Regina 39, Dearborn Divine Child 32

Watervliet 44, Allegan 33

Wayland Union 63, Cedar Springs 39

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 46, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 24

Whitmore Lake 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 28

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 58, Grand River Prep 27

Zeeland West 43, Zeeland East 30

Zion Christian 48, Muskegon Catholic Central 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit Community vs. Detroit Leadership, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.

Mount Clemens vs. Edison PSA, ccd.

Pontiac A&T vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.

South Lyon East vs. Walled Lake Western, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

