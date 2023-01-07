ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Episcopal 63, Loreauville 38

Avoyelles Charter 77, Pineville 71

B.T. Washington 52, Woodlawn (SH) 38

Baton Rouge Catholic 59, Breaux Bridge 53

Beau Chene 47, Hamilton Christian Academy 45

Bell City 57, Grand Lake 50

Bonnabel 65, Thibodaux 30

Buckeye 51, Merryville 36

Bunkie 55, Sacred Heart 33

C.E. Byrd 62, Parkway 45

Caldwell Parish 68, Calvin 32

Captain Shreve 59, Airline 31

Cedar Creek 49, Saline 33

Central - B.R. 57, Capitol 44

Central Catholic 69, Jeanerette 45

Central Private 52, St. Edmund Catholic 27

Comeaux 51, Morgan City 40

Crowley 72, Pine Prairie 39

David Thibodaux 47, Acadiana 22

Delhi Charter 58, River Oaks 41

Denham Springs 56, Belaire 47

Dunham 47, Lafayette Christian Academy 34

ESA 49, Erath 41

East Feliciana 70, St. Amant 61

Fairview 88, Rapides 54

Franklin 77, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 28

Gibsland-Coleman 58, Choudrant 47

Glen Oaks 68, Northeast 35

Glenbrook 42, Haynesville 38

Hahnville 75, East St. John 60

Hammond 75, Covington 65

Hanson Memorial 55, Covenant Christian Academy 34

Hathaway 60, Northside Christian 55

Haynes Academy 52, Lutheran 22

Hicks 79, Pickering 75

Holy Savior Menard 52, Alexandria Country Day 29

Homer 68, Magnolia Excellence 38

Iowa 63, Westlake 46

LaGrange 52, Sam Hou 50

Lacassine 67, Reeves 28

Lake Arthur 59, Church Point 40

Lake Charles College Prep 50, St. Louis 37

Liberty 61, Plaquemine 41

Lou. Western, Ky. 70, St. Augustine 52

Loyola Prep 44, St. Mary’s 39

M.L. King Charter 51, Livingston Collegiate Academy 41

Mamou 74, Eunice 67

Monterey 71, Dodson 23

Natchitoches Central 66, Haughton 57

Neville 66, Claiborne Christian 47

Northside 71, Lafayette 38

Oak Hill 56, East Beauregard 53

Opelousas Catholic 59, Assumption 52

Patrick Taylor 62, Fisher 16

Peabody 68, Lakeview 59

Port Allen 84, Brusly 50

Ringgold 80, Plain Dealing 39

Riverdale 90, Abramson 75

Riverdale 90, Sci Academy 75

Riverside Academy 60, Maurepas 25

Rosepine 76, DeQuincy 51

S. B. Wright 53, McDonogh #35 52

Saint Paul’s 56, Baton Rouge Episcopal 51

Salmen 65, De La Salle 56

Shaw 48, Johnson Bayou 46

Shaw 48, Northshore 46

Shreveport Northwood 61, Green Oaks 53

South Beauregard 56, Jennings 53

Southwood 65, Benton 48

St. James 67, International 37

St. Joseph 55, False River Academy 45

St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Lakeshore 67

St. Thomas More 60, Lena Northwood 40

Tara 58, Northwest 57

Vermilion Catholic 67, Highland Baptist 49

Welsh 86, Glenmora 66

West St. Mary 44, New Iberia Catholic 42

Westgate 49, Livonia 47

Westminster Christian 72, South Cameron 24

White Castle 43, Dutchtown 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hicks vs. Leesville, ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Hicks, ccd.

Port Barre vs. Opelousas Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

