Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Episcopal 63, Loreauville 38
Avoyelles Charter 77, Pineville 71
B.T. Washington 52, Woodlawn (SH) 38
Baton Rouge Catholic 59, Breaux Bridge 53
Beau Chene 47, Hamilton Christian Academy 45
Bell City 57, Grand Lake 50
Bonnabel 65, Thibodaux 30
Buckeye 51, Merryville 36
Bunkie 55, Sacred Heart 33
C.E. Byrd 62, Parkway 45
Caldwell Parish 68, Calvin 32
Captain Shreve 59, Airline 31
Cedar Creek 49, Saline 33
Central - B.R. 57, Capitol 44
Central Catholic 69, Jeanerette 45
Central Private 52, St. Edmund Catholic 27
Comeaux 51, Morgan City 40
Crowley 72, Pine Prairie 39
David Thibodaux 47, Acadiana 22
Delhi Charter 58, River Oaks 41
Denham Springs 56, Belaire 47
Dunham 47, Lafayette Christian Academy 34
ESA 49, Erath 41
East Feliciana 70, St. Amant 61
Fairview 88, Rapides 54
Franklin 77, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 28
Gibsland-Coleman 58, Choudrant 47
Glen Oaks 68, Northeast 35
Glenbrook 42, Haynesville 38
Hahnville 75, East St. John 60
Hammond 75, Covington 65
Hanson Memorial 55, Covenant Christian Academy 34
Hathaway 60, Northside Christian 55
Haynes Academy 52, Lutheran 22
Hicks 79, Pickering 75
Holy Savior Menard 52, Alexandria Country Day 29
Homer 68, Magnolia Excellence 38
Iowa 63, Westlake 46
LaGrange 52, Sam Hou 50
Lacassine 67, Reeves 28
Lake Arthur 59, Church Point 40
Lake Charles College Prep 50, St. Louis 37
Liberty 61, Plaquemine 41
Lou. Western, Ky. 70, St. Augustine 52
Loyola Prep 44, St. Mary’s 39
M.L. King Charter 51, Livingston Collegiate Academy 41
Mamou 74, Eunice 67
Monterey 71, Dodson 23
Natchitoches Central 66, Haughton 57
Neville 66, Claiborne Christian 47
Northside 71, Lafayette 38
Oak Hill 56, East Beauregard 53
Opelousas Catholic 59, Assumption 52
Patrick Taylor 62, Fisher 16
Peabody 68, Lakeview 59
Port Allen 84, Brusly 50
Ringgold 80, Plain Dealing 39
Riverdale 90, Abramson 75
Riverdale 90, Sci Academy 75
Riverside Academy 60, Maurepas 25
Rosepine 76, DeQuincy 51
S. B. Wright 53, McDonogh #35 52
Saint Paul’s 56, Baton Rouge Episcopal 51
Salmen 65, De La Salle 56
Shaw 48, Johnson Bayou 46
Shaw 48, Northshore 46
Shreveport Northwood 61, Green Oaks 53
South Beauregard 56, Jennings 53
Southwood 65, Benton 48
St. James 67, International 37
St. Joseph 55, False River Academy 45
St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Lakeshore 67
St. Thomas More 60, Lena Northwood 40
Tara 58, Northwest 57
Vermilion Catholic 67, Highland Baptist 49
Welsh 86, Glenmora 66
West St. Mary 44, New Iberia Catholic 42
Westgate 49, Livonia 47
Westminster Christian 72, South Cameron 24
White Castle 43, Dutchtown 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hicks vs. Leesville, ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Hicks, ccd.
Port Barre vs. Opelousas Catholic, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
