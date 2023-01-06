ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Former Northampton County judge announces DA run

EASTON, Pa. — Former Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta announced Tuesday he is seeking to become the county’s next district attorney. Baratta will run in the upcoming Democratic primary to unseat incumbent Terrence Houck. Former Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta is running for District Attorney. He's running to...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Former Easton councilman announces run for county council

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Former Easton City Councilman and Hanover Township Supervisor Jeff Warren announced Monday he’s running for a seat on Northampton County Council. Jeff Warren of Bethlehem Township announced he's running for Northampton County Council. He previously served on Easton's City Council and the Hanover Township Board...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Easton City Council to see update in 2023 budget for first session

EASTON, Pa. — After a bit of back and forth among city council members about approving the 2023 city budget, then an overestimation of pension plan income tax, Easton's spending plan for 2023 budget will be back up before council Wednesday. Easton's 2023 general fund budget will see new...
EASTON, PA
Emmaus native appointed new executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center has a new leader. Emmaus native Ashley Coleman was chosen by a unanimous vote of the center’s board of directors to be its new executive director, Interim Executive Director Bill McGlinn announced at a news conference on Monday. Emmaus...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Route 611 won't reopen for months because of rockslide, PennDOT says

PORTLAND, Pa. — A section of Route 611 closed because of a rockslide won’t reopen for at least six months, PennDOT said Tuesday. Officials closed the stretch of road between Portland in Northampton County and Delaware Water Gap in Monroe County on Dec. 6 after a rockslide caused by heavy rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
5 things to Know today: Time to cut our energy costs

Jan. 10 is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. Here are a few tips for you to keep energy bills within budget while staying warm. Don't forget to also plan a checkup and maintenance for your home appliances. Here are the five things you can't miss today:. 1. Members from...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Easton's debt rating gets an upgrade, city finances 'stable'

EASTON, Pa — Easton's economic outlook now is "stable," according to S&P Global's latest assessment of the city. That's an upgrade from the city's previous outlook rank at “negative.” Easton received an "A" credit rating in the report distributed this month. S&P Global, based in New York,...
EASTON, PA
Medication shortages send patients, doctors, pharmacists on the hunt

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Over the past few years, supply chain issues and worker shortages have made it hard to find some common household items. Now, the medical world is experiencing such shortages, with certain over-the-counter and prescription medicines becoming scarce. Children’s pain medication and amoxicillin are the latest drugs to...
20+ Eateries are serving the goods for Easton Restaurant Week

EASTON, Pa. – Brunch, pastries, lunch and dinner are the menu as Easton’s restaurant week returns for its 16th year. The biannual event is back with more than 20 restaurants participating in this year’s run. Each year Easton hosts restaurant week in January and July. This year's...
EASTON, PA

