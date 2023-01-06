ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

hernandosun.com

Laser-pointing prankster arrested in Spring Hill

A man who pointed a green laser at an aircraft belonging to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and who later told deputies that he “wanted to go to jail” was arrested on a variety of charges, including possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, and pointing a laser light at a pilot.
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill Christian Academy Theatre Arts program to perform Beauty and the Beast

Fostering a love for theatre and the arts within the community has always been the goal of the Spring Hill Christian Academy theatre arts program. They are a polished and creative student theatre group that soon will be presenting their talent to the Hernando County community through their production of a timeless classic that has entertained audiences for generations. The SHCA theatre arts program will present “Beauty and the Beast” on January 20 and 21 at the Spring Hill Baptist Church, located at 3140 Mariner Blvd.
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

Spherion donates to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

The new year is all about making new beginnings. And some beautiful new beginnings most definitely can be found at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. Founded in 1957, The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches has been improving the lives of at-risk children through its seven Florida locations and comprehensive programs. The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is credited with helping more than 173,000 children and families in Florida. And now, in the season of giving, a Hernando County business has brought some seasonal sunshine to kids who need it the most.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando schools recognized for student support strategies

Seven schools in the Hernando County School District were recognized for implementing Florida Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) strategies. These strategies promote positive student behavior and cultivate a culture of success for students and school staff members. Sarah Merchant, the coordinator of exceptional student education, recognized the schools during the regular Hernando School Board Meeting on Dec. 13.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO probes double shooting in Brooksville

Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are investigating circumstances surrounding a double shooting that took place at a Brooksville residence on Jan. 6. HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that at about 9:18 p.m. that evening, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

