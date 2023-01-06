The new year is all about making new beginnings. And some beautiful new beginnings most definitely can be found at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. Founded in 1957, The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches has been improving the lives of at-risk children through its seven Florida locations and comprehensive programs. The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is credited with helping more than 173,000 children and families in Florida. And now, in the season of giving, a Hernando County business has brought some seasonal sunshine to kids who need it the most.

