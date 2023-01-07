Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, will hold vigil Saturday night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- The search continues for a missing mother from Montgomery County, as a community gathers to pray for her safe return. Jennifer Brown hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday.Her family is desperate to find her. They gathered for a vigil Saturday to make more people aware of her disappearance.Sanding together in prayer, family, friends and neighbors are holding onto hope and praying for the safe return of the 43-year-old loving mother."Someone knows where my niece is and please please someone speak up," aunt Diane Brehm said. "We're begging for her, for her family, for...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO