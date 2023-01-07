Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, will hold vigil Saturday night

Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Montgomery County woman's family 'begging and pleading' for information leading to her whereabouts, ups reward offer
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - It's been almost a week since a missing Montgomery County woman was last seen. Officials said Friday they are "very concerned" about her welfare. Family had been offering $10,000 for any information on her return. Now, they're upping that reward money. Jennifer Brown's family is now...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family ups reward for information on missing Montco woman
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - The family of a missing Montgomery County woman is hoping a reward will inspire someone to come forward. The aunt of Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old Limerick Township woman last seen almost a week ago, told 69 News the family is now offering $15,000 for information that helps law enforcement find her.
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
Family, neighbors hold vigil for missing Montgomery County woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- The search continues for a missing mother from Montgomery County, as a community gathers to pray for her safe return. Jennifer Brown hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday.Her family is desperate to find her. They gathered for a vigil Saturday to make more people aware of her disappearance.Sanding together in prayer, family, friends and neighbors are holding onto hope and praying for the safe return of the 43-year-old loving mother."Someone knows where my niece is and please please someone speak up," aunt Diane Brehm said. "We're begging for her, for her family, for...
Police arrest 2 people in connection with Norristown murder
Officials tracked down Ana Gonzalez-Munguia and Erick Galo-Ponce in Harris County, Texas. They will be extradited to Montgomery County to face charges of theft and the second-degree murder of 23-year-old Nilsson Velazquez-Cardona.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa.
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a group of men targeted elderly women in stores to rob. The most recent purse-snatching happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday at the ShopRite at Kinsley Plaza off of Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, police say. Three men stole the 91-year-old...
Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
24-year-old Man Shot in Pennsauken, NJ, Friday Afternoon
A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Pennsauken Friday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says officers with the Pennsauken Police Department received a shots-fired call just before 4:30 in the area of the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
UPDATE Details Released After 'Suspicious Death' At Lancaster County Apartment Complex
New details have been released about a man who was found shot to death under what police call "suspicious" circumstances on Sunday, Jan. 8. It has been revealed that the unidentified man who was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. may have been connect…
WFMZ-TV Online
Centenary University's First Lady, Army Col. remembered for accomplishments, as investigators upgrade charges for deadly hit-and-run
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Investigators believe the driver who killed Centenary University's First Lady was under the influence of alcohol the morning of the hit-and-run. The charges against him were upgraded Monday afternoon, as the communities on campus and in Hackettstown mourn. Authorities say 70-year-old Jeanne Murphy took the same walk...
fox29.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting erupts near Philadelphia City Hall during morning commute
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes in Center City Monday morning after a shooting completely shutdown several areas surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall. Multiple squad cars responded to the intersection of 15th and Market near Dilworth Park around 8 a.m. as commuters tried to make their way into work. Witnesses told police a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
WGAL
Crash causing problems on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. — There were delays on a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday in Chester County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There was a crash in the westbound lanes of the Pa. Turnpike I-276 between Willow Grove and Virginia Drive. The crash has since been cleared...
Philadelphia police ramping up patrols in areas hardest hit by gun violence
At least 100 additional officers will be fanning out in North Philadelphia, Kensington and Germantown.
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
NJ university president's wife dies after hit-and-run in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A woman has died and a driver is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, died Sunday after the crash around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Hackettstown, Warren County, police said. She was the wife of Bruce Murphy, who is president of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car club honors Catasauqua teen who died in crash
The community is remembering 18-year-old Elijah Soler, who was killed in a Lehigh County car crash last week. "He showed his support for everything and he would always show love," said Mubashar Mughal, one of Soler's friends. The recent Catasauqua High School graduate was killed in an Allentown car crash...
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
Main Line Media News
Norristown man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking organization
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man has joined his brother in prison for his role in a gun trafficking network that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Edzon Castrejon, 23, of the 800 block of West Lafayette Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiring in the illegal purchase or transfer of firearms in connection with incidents that occurred between March 2019 and May 2020.
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
