ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, will hold vigil Saturday night

By Rose Itzcovitz
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Family ups reward for information on missing Montco woman

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - The family of a missing Montgomery County woman is hoping a reward will inspire someone to come forward. The aunt of Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old Limerick Township woman last seen almost a week ago, told 69 News the family is now offering $15,000 for information that helps law enforcement find her.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Family, neighbors hold vigil for missing Montgomery County woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- The search continues for a missing mother from Montgomery County, as a community gathers to pray for her safe return. Jennifer Brown hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday.Her family is desperate to find her. They gathered for a vigil Saturday to make more people aware of her disappearance.Sanding together in prayer, family, friends and neighbors are holding onto hope and praying for the safe return of the 43-year-old loving mother."Someone knows where my niece is and please please someone speak up," aunt Diane Brehm said. "We're begging for her, for her family, for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa.

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a group of men targeted elderly women in stores to rob. The most recent purse-snatching happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday at the ShopRite at Kinsley Plaza off of Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, police say. Three men stole the 91-year-old...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Centenary University's First Lady, Army Col. remembered for accomplishments, as investigators upgrade charges for deadly hit-and-run

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Investigators believe the driver who killed Centenary University's First Lady was under the influence of alcohol the morning of the hit-and-run. The charges against him were upgraded Monday afternoon, as the communities on campus and in Hackettstown mourn. Authorities say 70-year-old Jeanne Murphy took the same walk...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car club honors Catasauqua teen who died in crash

The community is remembering 18-year-old Elijah Soler, who was killed in a Lehigh County car crash last week. "He showed his support for everything and he would always show love," said Mubashar Mughal, one of Soler's friends. The recent Catasauqua High School graduate was killed in an Allentown car crash...
CATASAUQUA, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking organization

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man has joined his brother in prison for his role in a gun trafficking network that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Edzon Castrejon, 23, of the 800 block of West Lafayette Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiring in the illegal purchase or transfer of firearms in connection with incidents that occurred between March 2019 and May 2020.
NORRISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy