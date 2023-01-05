Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Related
calmatters.network
Creek levels rise after storms drench region on Monday morning
Heavy rains pushed up water levels in the San Francisquito Creek on Monday morning, though with storms abating, Palo Alto officials believe that flooding is unlikely. The bridge is closed to pedestrians and vehicles as crews from Menlo Park and Palo Alto remove debris. While the rain that has pummeled...
calmatters.network
Strong winds trigger outages in various Palo Alto neighborhoods
More than 700 customers were without power in Palo Alto on Saturday night and Sunday morning after a tree fell on a power line, according to City of Palo Alto Utilities. The outage in the Crescent Park and Duveneck/St. Francis area was one of several that utility officials were dealing with this weekend, as heavy winds downed trees and power lines in various sections of the city. It initially affected more than 700 customers, though all but about 100 had their power in this area restored by 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. The remainder got their power back by about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the utility.
calmatters.network
Power outages affecting Palo Alto Utilities customers
Update, 11 p.m. Power has been restored to all but 171 Palo Alto Utilities customers in the 94303 ZIP code, according to the department’s outage map. Check the city’s outage map for the latest utilities information. Update, 10:40 p.m. There are 1,550 Palo Alto Utilities customers in the...
calmatters.network
Bay Area braces for another rainstorm with strong winds
As the Bay Area enjoyed a sunny break from the stormy weather, the National Weather Service issued an updated timeline Sunday morning about the heavy rain that was soon to come into the region. Forecasters said that Sunday afternoon was the last chance to prepare for a storm that will...
calmatters.network
It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.
A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a “significant” storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday. As with the...
calmatters.network
Robber steals purse from woman parked near Greer Park
A woman sitting in her parked car was the victim of strong-arm robbery around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, near Greer Park in Palo Alto, according to a police press release. The woman, who is in her seventies, had just returned to her car, which was parked in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive, near Amarillo Avenue. She put her purse on the front passenger seat and was sitting in her vehicle when she noticed a man get out of a vehicle that had just pulled up across the street. That man walked over to her car, opened the passenger side door, and tried to take her purse, Palo Alto police reported.
calmatters.network
Livermore police investigate second shooting in as many days
Shots were fired but no injured parties were immediately located on the north side of Livermore on Friday night, the second day in a row a shooting in public was reported by police in the city. The call came into 9-1-1 just before 9 p.m. Friday to report a shooting...
calmatters.network
Dublin school board welcomes new leadership
At a recent meeting the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees saw several major changes in leadership, with newly elected trustees and the next board president and vice president sworn in, along with the departure of one of its most prominent officials. On Dec. 13, district staff certified the...
calmatters.network
Friday Foreign Films back in San Ramon
The San Ramon Arts Foundation is preparing to kick off its next Friday Foreign Film series on Jan. 13, with the screening of the first of the four movies in the series. “Devil’s Backbone”, directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro, is set to offer viewers a glimpse into the Spanish Civil War from a “gothic horror” perspective that del Toro is known for.
Comments / 0