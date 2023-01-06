Read full article on original website
Thomas James Mazak
Thomas James Mazak, 81, of Graceville passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home. Thomas was born on January 3, 1942, in Cleveland, OH to the late Jospeh Robert, Sr. and Frances Louise Mazak. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Airforce serving as an airman for air squad recovery. He served from 1963 to 1967. He later earned his bachelor’s degree as an Engineer and would retire after many years working as a manufacturing engineer. Thomas was strong in his faith with God and became an ordained minister of the gospel on April 10, 2005. He became the Assistant Pastor at New Beginnings Vinyard Church in Oswego, IL. He became of resident of Graceville in May of 2021.
James “Jim” Rogers
James “Jim” Rogers 87, of Alford entered Heaven’s gates on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was a wonderful husband, dedicated father and a generous grandfather. He was a long time member of the Nazarene Church and loved worship music and teaching Sunday school. He was an Army veteran and retired from Houston Lighting and Power in 1992 after serving the public for 28 years.
Margaret Elizabeth Bradley
Margaret Elizabeth Bradley, 87, of Grand Ridge died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
Jaries “Spoody” Johnson, Sr
Jaries “Spoody” Johnson, Sr. was born to Mr. James Johnson and Mrs. Emma D. Lewis Johnson on January 21, 1941 in Jackson County, Florida. He worked for and retired from the Bay Line Railroad with over 20 years of service. Although, by nature, he was somewhat a quiet...
Billy Wayne Grice
Billy Wayne Grice of Malone, FL passed away on January 5, 2023 at Jackson Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born on February 12, 1948 at home in Malone, FL to the Late W.J. & Mildred Grice. He married the Love of his life, Edna Mae (Smith) Grice on March 6, 1971. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. He was retired from the Jackson County Road Department, and was a Member of The Sanctuary United Pentecostal Church of Marianna with Allen Biggs as his Pastor.
Mr. Michael Anthony Williams
Mr. Michael Anthony Williams, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Panama City, Florida. Michael served his country in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. He was the son of Elijah Sr., and Aretha Brown Williams...
JAIL Report for January 9, 2023
Adolph Suton, 62, Malone, Florida: Sale of methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Reginald Williams, 27, Graceville, Florida: Sale of methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Leah Duffy, 34, Decatur Georgia: Failure to appear for no motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kellie Adkins, 34, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic:...
High School Sports Schedule for January 11- January 13
Marianna host Arnold, 6 p.m. Chipola girls at Pensacola State College, 5:30 p.m. Chipola boys at Pensacola State College, 7:30 p.m. Marianna host Malone, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. Sneads host Graceville, JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. High School Girls Basketball. Cottondale...
