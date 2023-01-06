Thomas James Mazak, 81, of Graceville passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home. Thomas was born on January 3, 1942, in Cleveland, OH to the late Jospeh Robert, Sr. and Frances Louise Mazak. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Airforce serving as an airman for air squad recovery. He served from 1963 to 1967. He later earned his bachelor’s degree as an Engineer and would retire after many years working as a manufacturing engineer. Thomas was strong in his faith with God and became an ordained minister of the gospel on April 10, 2005. He became the Assistant Pastor at New Beginnings Vinyard Church in Oswego, IL. He became of resident of Graceville in May of 2021.

GRACEVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO