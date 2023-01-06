K-State O-linemen Gillum and Leveston confirm return for 2023 season

Buy Now Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum (55) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown by running back D.J. Giddens (31) during the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Nov. 26, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Gillum and KT Leveston confirmed that they will be returning for the 2023 season earlier this week. Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State fans got some good news in the trenches late this week as senior center Hayden Gillum and left tackle KT Leveston officially announced that they would be returning next season for their COVID years.

“Many have impacted my journey and helped me to where I am today,” Gillum said in a statement released on social media. “Most importantly, God and how he was worked in my life, my family and friends, current and past teammates and coaches who have pushed me and believed in me. With that being said, I still have goals to complete and more to accomplish with this team. I love this program and I will be returning for my final season as a Wildcat.”