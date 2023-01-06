ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
KTEM NewsRadio

These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
ValleyCentral

Abbott appoints Harlingen man to Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission. Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. […]
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Massachusetts names VP of measurement, evaluation

BCBS of Massachusetts has named Debbie Peikes, PhD, as vice president of measurement and evaluation. Ms. Peikes will be responsible for expanding the company's evaluation capabilities and improving program effectiveness, according to a Jan. 10 news release. Previously, she served as vice president of healthcare research and special advisor to...
wdayradionow.com

Texas had most Lightning in 2022

(Fargo, ND) -- According the weather monitoring company Vaisala, Texas had more lightning strikes than any other state in 2022. The numbers show there were over 27-and-a-half million lightning strikes in the state last year, well ahead of Florida which came in second at just under 19-million strikes. Wesley Grove,...
texasstandard.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month

Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
