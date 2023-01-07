Read full article on original website
Richard Dean Grasmick (1952 - 2022)
Richard Dean Grasmick passed away at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies on December 31, 2022. Richard “Rick” was born June 26, 1952 to Janet E. Mitchell and Robert Schwartzkopf in Torrington, Wyoming. Rick started school in Torrington through the 5th grade. At about age 10, Rick began...
Bayard native to lead new Kimball radio station
KIMBALL - A radio veteran from Nebraska will lead operations at the new KIMB radio station in Kimball, Flood Communications announced Monday. Jay Allen, who joins Flood Communications after 10 years at iHeartMedia stations across the southeastern part of the United States, was named Operations Manager and Morning Show Host for 104.3 FM KIMB in December. His first day was Dec. 1.
Chadron State College plans to celebrate MLK Week
CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced plans to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Week Jan. 16-19. The theme of the free, public events is Because of You–We Are Here. On Monday, Jan. 16, a day when classes do not convene across the Nebraska State College System, CSC...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
Scottsbluff man hospitalized after train vs. SUV collision
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Panhandle man was hospitalized after his car was struck by a train early Saturday morning. Scottsbluff Police officers were called to the intersection of W. Railway and W. 20th Street after receiving reports of a collision between a train and a vehicle. SPD investigators say that...
Road Trip: My Angels Restaurant in Alliance
Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. It seems like some of my best finds have ended up being favorites forever. Most places will be in a three-hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.
NSP arrests Alliance man on multiple warrants
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a 34-year-old Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants. The Nebraska State Patrol said they were able to arrest Richard Garcia with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department. NSP said investigators learned that Garcia, the subject of two arrest warrants, was living at a residence...
Small structure fire breaks out in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Fire Department were called to the 1700th block of Avenue I in Scottsbluff this evening to a third-party report of a structure fire. Upon arrival black smoke could be seen from the front door of the house, but firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Alliance Man on multiple warrants
ALLIANCE, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants on Friday. Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, 34-year-old Richard Garcia, was located in a household in the 400 block of...
Scottsbluff police respond to BNSF train vs. vehicle collision
On Jan. 7 at approximately 2:10 a.m. the Scottsbluff police were dispatched to the intersection of West Railway and West 20th Street to a train vs. vehicle collision. A 2008 white Dodge Nitro driven by 37-year -old Ruben Castillo of Scottsbluff was west bound on West 20th Street. Castillo failed to stop at the lowered railroad crossing arms and proceeded to cross the railroad tracks in front of the approaching east bound BNSF train.
Scottsbluff man injured, cited for DUI after car struck by train
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-A Scottsbluff man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle was struck by a train. The Scottsbluff Police Department said on Saturday at around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle versus train accident at W. Railway and W. 20th St. Police said an investigation revealed a 2008 Dodge Nitro,...
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
