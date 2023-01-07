ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit

China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
The Associated Press

Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
watchers.news

Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits Vanuatu

A very strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M7.0 hit Vanuatu at 12:32 UTC on January 8, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 27.7 km (17.2 miles). EMSC reports M7.0 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The epicenter was located about 23.9 km (14.9 miles)...
France 24

New Indonesia capital imperils ancient Eden with 'ecological disaster'

Balikpapan (Indonesia) (AFP) – The twisting road that leads to Indonesia's future capital is lined with dense rainforest and pockets of plantations, punctuated every so often with monkeys enjoying a laze out on the tarmac. Located in eastern Borneo -- the world's third-largest island -- Nusantara is set to...
US News and World Report

US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...

