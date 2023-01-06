SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County wants to make sure your four-legged friends stay safe as the storm blows through.The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is out of space."We are full. We need help," said Luna Anona, a spokesperson with county Animal Care Services.When wicked weather hits, the shelter anticipates an influx of lost pets and strays that need help. But right now, they already have at least 189 dogs and only 106 kennels."We really need all hands on deck," Anona said. "We're looking for emergency storm fosters to come pick up a dog for at least one week."The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will make...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO