'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: SACRAMENTO STORM PREPS/FIRE CAPT-DANGEROUS
Fire capt warns of new dangerous storm to hit area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: 'Get out now'
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Schools closing, Residents in Wilton ordered to evacuate
Ahead of strong winds from another storm sweeping through Northern California, some schools are making the decision to be closed Monday. These are the following schools and school districts that will be closed on Monday:. Sacramento City Unified School District. Stockton Unified School District. San Joaquin Delta College. Galt Joint...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues
Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
KCRA.com
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
Evacuations ordered in Wilton as region prepares for more heavy rain
(KTXL) — Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of Wilton Sunday evening due to “imminent flooding.” The order was issued several hours after officials first issued a warning, advising residents to leave ahead of a Sunday night storm that could continue into Tuesday and has the potential to make […]
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
suttercounty.org
Local State of Emergency Declared
Sutter County Administrative Officer Steven M. Smith, acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services, today proclaimed the existence of a county wide emergency in the midst of a series of severe winter storms. The proclamation, which allows the County to access state and federal resources, expires in seven...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
IN PHOTOS: Series of storms wreak havoc across Sacramento area
Severe winds blew through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, and then even more wet weather rolled in on Monday.With gusts topping out at nearly 70 mph in some places, big branches and even full trees have come toppling down.Below are some of the scenes people around the region woke up to:Share your photos with us!
actionnewsnow.com
Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
Sacramento Observer
Bradshaw Animal Shelter out of space, seeks emergency storm fosters to keep animals safe
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County wants to make sure your four-legged friends stay safe as the storm blows through.The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is out of space."We are full. We need help," said Luna Anona, a spokesperson with county Animal Care Services.When wicked weather hits, the shelter anticipates an influx of lost pets and strays that need help. But right now, they already have at least 189 dogs and only 106 kennels."We really need all hands on deck," Anona said. "We're looking for emergency storm fosters to come pick up a dog for at least one week."The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will make...
KCRA.com
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
