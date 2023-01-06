ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues

Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Evacuations ordered in Wilton as region prepares for more heavy rain

(KTXL) — Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of Wilton Sunday evening due to “imminent flooding.” The order was issued several hours after officials first issued a warning, advising residents to leave ahead of a Sunday night storm that could continue into Tuesday and has the potential to make […]
WILTON, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors

In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
suttercounty.org

Local State of Emergency Declared

Sutter County Administrative Officer Steven M. Smith, acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services, today proclaimed the existence of a county wide emergency in the midst of a series of severe winter storms. The proclamation, which allows the County to access state and federal resources, expires in seven...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
Sacramento Observer

Finding The ‘Missing Middle’ Housing In Sacramento

Statistically speaking, Dumitru Cucicea has something of a rare asset in Sacramento. Cucicea, a developer who does work in the local region as well as Napa and Berkeley, built a duplex in 2020 around North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights and Robla neighborhoods. All in all, it was a smooth experience, even if Cucicea built his duplex near Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards on a block that wasn’t previously loaded with this type of housing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bradshaw Animal Shelter out of space, seeks emergency storm fosters to keep animals safe

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County wants to make sure your four-legged friends stay safe as the storm blows through.The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is out of space."We are full. We need help," said Luna Anona, a spokesperson with county Animal Care Services.When wicked weather hits, the shelter anticipates an influx of lost pets and strays that need help. But right now, they already have at least 189 dogs and only 106 kennels."We really need all hands on deck," Anona said. "We're looking for emergency storm fosters to come pick up a dog for at least one week."The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will make...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy