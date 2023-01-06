Read full article on original website
Cannabis Gummies Containing Dangerous THC Dupes Sicken People in Ireland
The Health Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland has issued a warning about synthetic cannabinoids appearing in gummies and candies guised as Tetrahydrocannbinol (THC) edibles. According to HSE’s National Social Inclusion Office (NSIO), a small number of hospitalizations occurred following the consumption of counterfeit Jolly Rancher gummies during December 2022 in Ireland’s Tipperary Region. Upon analysis from Forensic Science Ireland, the offending edible products were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids. Synthetic cannabinoids have been associated with poisonings and fatalities internationally in recent years, according to NSIO.
Food Safety Experts Discuss Tech-Enabled Early Warning and Monitoring Systems
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Wageningen University recently held a workshop about early warning tools and systems that can be used to manage imminent and emerging food safety issues. In attendance at the webinar, which took place December 16, 2022, were food safety authorities,...
Adjustable Tanker Port With Security Lid for Sampling in Dairy, Liquid Food Trucks
QualiTru Sampling Systems (formerly known as QMI) has introduced the first of three new products planned for 2023—the new TruStream7 Adjustable Tanker Port with Security Lid, specifically designed for dairy and other liquid food tanker trucks. The new adjustable tanker port welds onto the inner tank wall and accommodates...
FDA Issues FSVP Final Guidance, Training Materials
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a final guidance for the Foreign Supplier Verification Programs for Importers of Food for Humans and Animals (FSVP). FSVP is a regulation outlined in in 21 CFR part 1, subpart L of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), establishing importers’ accountability for verifying that their foreign suppliers are producing food in compliance with U.S. safety standards.
