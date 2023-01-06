The Health Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland has issued a warning about synthetic cannabinoids appearing in gummies and candies guised as Tetrahydrocannbinol (THC) edibles. According to HSE’s National Social Inclusion Office (NSIO), a small number of hospitalizations occurred following the consumption of counterfeit Jolly Rancher gummies during December 2022 in Ireland’s Tipperary Region. Upon analysis from Forensic Science Ireland, the offending edible products were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids. Synthetic cannabinoids have been associated with poisonings and fatalities internationally in recent years, according to NSIO.

