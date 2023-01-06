Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Mets’ final Carlos Correa contract offer before Twins deal, revealed
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Blue Jays' Mattingly Joins Possible MLB Expansion Franchise in Advisory Role
Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has joined the ownership group of the Nashville Stars, a potential MLB expansion team, reports Bob Nightengale.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Mets Morning News: Agonizing
Wake up honey, new article about the Mets still being the favorite in the never-ending story of Carlos Correa’s free agency just dropped. As Ron Hunt, the Mets’ first ever All Star starter, yearned to fish once again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, it was Bret Saberhagen who helped make the dream a reality.
Phillies Are Really High on Kody Clemens Following Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies front office and coaching staff are very high on Kody Clemens following a trade with the Detroit Tigers.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
Mets Fans Are Already Thinking About Plan B
The New York Mets ultimately missed out on star shortstop Carlos Correa. Just as it had been with the San Francisco Giants, the deal fell through as a result of the two-time All-Star’s physical. The 2017 World Series champion is now headed back to the Minnesota Twins, to the...
Four Former Yankees Sign With New Teams on Minor League Deals
Tim Locastro is one of four players that signed a minor league deal with a new team on Monday after spending time in the Yankees organization in 2022
Red Sox Executive Reveals The Remaining Targets
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom made a media appearance on Tuesday, to speak about Trevor Story‘s injury and the rest of the team’s plans for the offseason. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but at least they had Story ready as a worthy replacement.
Yankees nearly lost free agent pitcher to Red Sox
When free agency officially opened up for the New York Yankees and the rest of baseball, allocating resources toward the bullpen was in mind for management. Having lost Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Miguel Castro this off-season, supplementing their loss with another arm was always in the cards. However, with...
Report: Marlins shopping four starting pitchers
The Marlins’ Pablo Lopez has often come up in trade rumors, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Lopez is just one of four starters that the Marlins are telling other teams are available in trade talks. The other three are Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers and Jesus Luzardo. It’s been widely reported that the Marlins were willing to tap into their pitching surplus in trades, but this sheds more light on who the Marlins are willing to trade and who’s seemingly off limits.
The Guardians And Marlins Could Be Perfect Trade Partners
It seems that most teams are done making major moves before the 2023 season gets started. But that doesn't mean we won't see one more trade go down before the season gets underway. If one does, the Guardians and Marlins could be the perfect match to get a trade done.
