Cambria, CA

calcoastnews.com

Mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout SLO County

Monday morning commuters are facing downed trees, mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol. SLO County is under a flood watch and wind advisory as another atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Road closures, accidents, reported across SLO County

– Paso Robles should anticipate a continuous surge of rain today and tomorrow, according to weather forecasts. Weather Underground is predicting over two inches of rain today and .37-inches tomorrow, before a two-day break from showers. Rain is once again in the forecast on Friday, continuing through the weekend and into next week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Rock slide south of Ragged Point spurs Highway 1 closure

Authorities closed and then temporarily reopened Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mud slide south of Ragged Point this week. The slide occurred in the area of Polar Star, about one mile south of Ragged Point. The highway...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) UPDATE: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm. Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along The post Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

