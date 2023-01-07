Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout SLO County
Monday morning commuters are facing downed trees, mudslides, road closures and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol. SLO County is under a flood watch and wind advisory as another atmospheric river drenches the county in rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service recommends residents avoid driving if possible.
‘Ready to fall’: Cliffside crack at Pismo Beach grows as storm batters SLO County
Pismo Beach city employees told The Tribune the area is “ready to fall.”
Roads, highways are closed across SLO County as heavy rain brings flooding. Here’s where
Several stretches of Highway 101 and Highway 1 are closed, and roads throughout SLO County are under water.
Homes and businesses evacuated due to flooding in San Luis Obispo. Here’s where
A Highway 101 on- and off-ramp is also closed due to flooding.
kprl.com
Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023
Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
See dramatic photos, videos of flooding, fallen trees as SLO County gets hit by another storm
Flooded creeks and roads, eroding cliff sides and fallen trees were just some of the scenes around the county.
Bluff damage in the City of Pismo Beach
The City of Pismo Beach reported bluff damage on Ocean/Palisades on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8.
Road closures, accidents, reported across SLO County
– Paso Robles should anticipate a continuous surge of rain today and tomorrow, according to weather forecasts. Weather Underground is predicting over two inches of rain today and .37-inches tomorrow, before a two-day break from showers. Rain is once again in the forecast on Friday, continuing through the weekend and into next week.
Schools and Roads Closed Throughout Paso Robles for Storm
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — (UPDATE 2:00 p.m.) The Paso Robles Police Department has issued an update with road closures in Paso Robles:. – N. River Rd (Union to Monterey Co. Line) CLOSED. – S. River between 13th St. and Navajo CLOSED. – Signal at Navajo and S River...
Evacuation centers set up after significant flooding on the coast
San Luis Obispo County is working to set up emergency evacuation centers as rain has flooded multiple roads and streets throughout the county.
Floods & road closures: San Luis Obispo County
Storm conditions seen across the Central Coast Sunday night and into Monday morning may affect your morning commute. This list may be updated throughout the morning.
5-year-old swept away by floodwaters is a San Miguel kindergartner, school district says
“Our staff is heartbroken over this tragedy,” the school district’s superintendent said.
kcbx.org
Central Coast could see major flooding, power outages and more as winter storm returns
Heavy weather is hitting the Central Coast, leading local governments and agencies to put advisories and warnings into place across the area. Parts of Santa Barbara County are under an evacuation warning this morning. While it is not a mandatory evacuation order, the county is asking residents in certain areas to be prepared to leave.
Alert: City advises residents to stay off the roadways
Widespread flooding and more road closures reported. – Due to widespread flooding, Paso Robles Emergency Services is urging all residents to stay off the roadways whenever possible until the flooding subsides. The following roads are closed, likely with more to follow, the city reports:. 10th Street and Olive Street. 21st...
calcoasttimes.com
Rock slide south of Ragged Point spurs Highway 1 closure
Authorities closed and then temporarily reopened Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mud slide south of Ragged Point this week. The slide occurred in the area of Polar Star, about one mile south of Ragged Point. The highway...
Major storm on track to Impact San Luis Obispo County
The National Weather Service has a high degree of confidence that San Luis Obispo County is expected to receive potentially upwards of four inches of rain Monday into Tuesday of this week.
Atascadero gas station sustains major damage in latest storm
Workers with the construction crew and market don't know when the gas station would be back up and running. The Hitching Post Food Mart remains open.
Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) UPDATE: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm. Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along The post Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm appeared first on KION546.
Update: Flash flood warning extended for SLO County
The flash flood warning was extended from 4:45 p.m. on Monday.
Heavy rain, strong winds expected to hit SLO County through this week
Some SLO County locations have already seen above-average rainfall for this time of year.
